Kanye West’s girlfriend Chaney Jones debunks break up rumors

Chaney Jones is debunking breakup rumors. Pic credit: @chaneyjonesssss/Instagram/©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Chaney Jones declares her love for Kanye West following reports that the pair split.

Following Ye’s breakup from Julia Fox in mid-February after a brief romance, he quietly began dating Jones after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.

The Instagram model, dubbed a Kim lookalike, took a romantic getaway to Japan with West before reports surfaced that the pair split upon returning.

Chaney Jones declares love for Kanye following breakup rumors

The 24-year-old model took Kanye’s birthday as an opportunity to debunk the rumors.

Chaney shared a TikTok video showing a photo montage of the couple with the on-screen message reading: “Happy birthday baby I love youuuuu”

Ye, who just turned 45, has kept a love profile for the past two months while he spent time with Jones.

He took two months hiatus from Instagram after he was temporarily suspended for insulting comedian Trevor Noah.

The billionaire rapper aired out his child custody battle with his ex-wife on Instagram for several weeks leading up to the release of his album Donda 2.

Unlike actress Julia Fox, who detailed her relationship with West, Chaney hasn’t spoken to the press about dating West.

The pair of lovebirds have faced breakup rumors after Chaney deleted most of her Instagram photos in May. However, Ye left a heart emoji on one of her photos, which contradicted those split rumors.

Who is Monica Corgan?

Corgan and Ye were seeing at a theatre watching Top Gun: Maverick over the weekend, which led to speculation that he is dating the Instagram model.

A fan of the rapper took the photo of Kanye with a woman that internet sleuths have identified as Monica Corgan.

“Forgot to mention…went to see @topgunmovie the other night and sat next to @kanyewest.” The person wrote on the Instagram caption.

Last year, during Ye’s feud with Drake, the Canadian rapper leaked a song from West recorded with Andre 3000 in which he mentions Corgan by name.

“So don’t text me like I’m Juanita JCV / Or more important, Monica Corgan, who was there for me,” sang the rapper.

An official version of the song, which is titled Life of the Party, did not have the lyrics quoted above from the leaked version.

I love you so much thank you for everything pic.twitter.com/ckAuax2GhW — Monica Corgan (@MonicaKCorgan) April 24, 2022

It is unclear if Kanye is just friends with Corgan as she wrote a tweet dedicated to a mystery man in April.