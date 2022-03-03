Julia Fox lost 15 pounds while dating Kanye West, felt like she was in a movie 

Julia Fox lost weight while dating Kanye West. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Dating Kanye West is good for the waistline, according to new statements by Julia Fox.

The Uncut Gems actress alleges she lost 15 pounds while dating the rapper.

The Donda 2 rapper, who is legally single as of yesterday, dated Julia Fox for just under two months.

Julia Fox lost 15 pounds while dating Kanye West

Kanye famously gave Julia and her friends baby Birkin bags for her February birthday celebrations. She broke up with Kanye after some Valentine’s Day rants.

Julia conveyed to The New York Times that Kanye’s big personality did not fit into her jam-packed life. She also said she feels she will eventually surpass the Kanye West narrative.

She said, “I tried my best to make it work. I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn’t sustainable.”

She continued, “I lost like 15 pounds in that month.”

Julia compared Kanye to a director and likened their time together as movie-like. She said, “It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend. But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend — and he was casting me. He was the orchestrator of it all. It really did feel like a movie.”

Julia remains unconcerned that Kanye will rant about her, as he did with Kim Kardashian.

She said, “I don’t think that he would want to open that door with me. If you come for me, I’m going to come for you, and I’m really good at coming for people. I just go straight for the jugular. I don’t think he would be dumb enough to do that.”

She said that elements of their relationship were real. She also intends on surpassing the “Kanye narrative.”

Kanye West and Julia Fox dated briefly in early 2022

Julia Fox and Kanye West dated briefly after meeting at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami. Photographers snapped the lovers at Paris Fashion Week and Julia’s February birthday celebrations.

She and Kanye broke up after his Super Bowl rants and Instagram posts.

The actress has no hard feelings for Kanye. She says, “Yeah, we’re friends. Everything just happened really fast, and we were both just going with the flow, and yeah, but we’re really good friends, and obviously, I hope that he succeeds in everything he does. No hard feelings at all.”

Kanye found a new muse, Chaney Jones, during the two weeks that followed his breakup with Fox. Julia seems to have plans to remain single for a while.