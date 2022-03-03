Julia Fox won’t be swearing off billionaires but says she’ll be ‘single for a while’ after Kanye West split

Julia Fox at 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd Academy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

It’s been a short while since the brief relationship involving Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox and rapper Kanye West came to a close, as the two made their breakup official just last month.

Some speculation arrived that Fox was seriously broken after their relationship ended, with reports that she was in tears, but she later denied those rumors.

Based on comments from Fox, she has “no hard feelings” towards West following their split and hopes the best for him. However, she doesn’t seem done dating billionaires yet.

Julia Fox comments on Kanye West and her current situation

Access caught up with Fox while she was at a Batman premiere in New York City and asked whether she and Kanye West are still friends. She said they are, but she will probably be single for a while.

“Yeah, we’re friends. Everything just happened really fast, and we were both just going with the flow, and yeah, but we’re really good friends, and obviously, I hope that he succeeds in everything he does. No hard feelings at all,” Fox said.

When asked if she is currently dating, Fox said she’s not and is “single probably for a while.” However, when Access’ reporter suggested a break from the billionaires, Fox said, “No, never” with a laugh.

Julia Fox Is Still Friends w/ Ex Kanye West

Watch this video on YouTube

Julia Fox and Kanye West had brief relationship

Julia Fox and Kanye West’s relationship timeline is a short one. It involved the two celebrities meeting in Miami during a New Year’s Eve celebration, and they hit it off immediately.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve, and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night,” Fox said in an Interview piece about their meeting.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Early in the new year, the two were spotted on a date in Miami and then in New York City for Slave Play and dinner. They also popped up in some PDA-packed photos for Interview, along with Fox giving the outlet a short essay about the relationship.

In mid-January, sources indicated that West was using Fox as a “ploy” to get under his then-estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s skin. A source told People that Fox is “kind of like his muse” but that the rapper wasn’t looking for anything serious at the moment.

The two would continue to be seen out and about, including Fox’s appearance in an epic Madonna photo which also included West, Antonio Brown, and Floyd Mayweather.

Also, in mid-January, West’s song Eazy with The Game dropped, which included a reference to Pete Davidson and Julia Fox.

“God saved me from that crash/ Just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s a**/ And my new b***h bad/ I know Illuminati mad,” West raps in his verse.

On February 7, Fox responded to speculation that she and West had broken up after she deleted all her Instagram pics with West and unfollowed Kardashian fan accounts on the platform.

Fox told everyone “relax,” claiming she did so because “Instagram was not a fun place anymore” based on comments she was getting about how she looked in specific pics.

A week later, it was official, though, as Julia Fox and Kanye West split up. The two dated for less than two months, giving Fox a quick taste of that billionaire life.

Based on her recent comments, she may be staying single for a while, but don’t be surprised if she is dating a super-rich mogul or celebrity in the future.