Rolling Loud Miami 2022 lineup: Kanye West, Future, and Kendrick Lamar to headline, Antonio Brown to appear

This summer, a stacked Rolling Loud Miami lineup is on the way with hip-hop stars Kanye West, Future, and Kendrick Lamar set to headline the three-day event. West, also known as Ye, will make his return to Miami, Florida, where he just recently hosted his Donda 2 listening party.

Other music acts announced for the festival will include several artists who showed up for Ye’s massive listening event, including Fivio Foreign, Playboy Carti, and DaBaby.

Also appearing on the concert poster is former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has been promoting his newest rap song heavily since being let go by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rolling Loud Miami reveals their 2022 lineup

Rolling Loud is billed as the world’s largest hip-hop festival, and it appears this July’s event will bring out many of the top artists in the genre. On Monday, Rolling Loud shared an official poster of the entire lineup for their 2022 music festival. Set to take place Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24 at Miami Gardens, the festival features three main headliners.

Kanye West will headline the first day of the festival, followed by Future on Saturday, July 23. The duo appeared at the 2021 event, with Future bringing Kanye out as a surprise performer.

The final day of the event is headlined by Super Bowl LVI performer Kendrick Lamar. This will be Lamar’s first Rolling Loud since the 2017 Miami event.

Fivio Foreign and Playboi Carti are amongst the many artists listed for the first day of the event. Both artists appeared with Kanye West for his Donda 2 event in Miami, with Playboy Carti amongst artists on the first Donda album, and Ye appearing on Fivio’s single City of Gods with Alicia Keys.

Check out the full lineup below, which also includes Lil Durk, Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Soulja Boy, Kodak Black, Moneybagg Yo, Three 6 Mafia, and Saweetie.

Antonio Brown among performing artists?

Also notable on the first day’s lineup is “AB,” which is Antonio Brown. The former Bucs wide receiver commented on Rolling Loud’s Instagram poster to draw attention to his name as part of the lineup.

Brown played in the NFL from 2010 through 2021 and his football career included several controversies. The most recent was his refusal to enter the game upon Tampa Bay Buccaneer head coach Bruce Arians’ request. The aftermath included Brown running off the field through the end zone and taking off some of his gear before gesturing to the crowd. He was subsequently let go by the team.

The NFL star later shared that he had a severe ankle injury and wasn’t going to risk playing on it during the game. Brown also suggested there was a Bucs “cover-up” going on regarding his injury.

In the days and weeks after his Bucs release, Brown was seen hanging out with Kanye West a few times, including in the studio. As of this report, he’s got one song he’s been promoting called Pit Not Da Palace. The song is under two minutes and has an accompanying music video.

How to get Rolling Loud tickets

Presale tickets sold out quickly, but there will be more tickets soon. According to Rolling Loud’s Instagram poster and website, VIP and general admission tickets for the event officially go on sale on Monday, March 7 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. Ticket prices have yet to be revealed.

The Rolling Loud website also provides the number 305-745-7125 to text for “ticket giveaways” before they go on sale. In addition, there is a spot on the website’s front page to sign up for Rolling Loud emails.

The 2021 edition of Rolling Loud featured Travis Scott, A&AP Rocky, and Post Malone as headline artists. These acts were on the bill as headliners for the 2020 festival, postponed due to COVID-19.