Kanye West returns after lengthy Instagram absence to announce collab with McDonald’s

Kanye West has emerged from the Instagram wilderness to promote a new business venture.

Kanye West has finally broken his self-imposed social media embargo by taking to Instagram to announce a new collaboration with fast-food chain Mcdonald’s.

The 44-year-old rapper has been silent on Instagram following a 24-hour ban in March, but that changed on Monday when he announced a new business venture.

Kanye West redesigns McDonald’s burger box

West is teaming up with designer Naoto Fukasawa to redesign McDonald’s packaging.

The Stronger singer posted a picture of a square burger box that looked just like a sandwich and wrote in the caption, “Ye teams up with industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to reimagine McDonald’s packaging.”

Perhaps, unsurprisingly, the rapper’s post had garnered a whopping 1.2 million likes at the time of this writing.

West followed this up by jumping onto his Instagram Story to announce that he’ll be redesigning the packaging for fries next. He wrote: “Next week it’s fries.”

As pointed out by TMZ, the caption references Kanye’s hit Gold digger when he sings: “He got that ambition, baby, look at his eyes. This week he moppin’ floors; next week it’s the fries.”

McDonald’s has not yet made a formal announcement about a collaboration.



Fans rushed to comment on Kanye West’s Instagram post

Fans were delighted to see that Kanye was back on Instagram. “Back like you never left,” wrote one fan.

Others praised the new burger packet design, writing, “Classic already,” with burning fire emojis. Another commenter joked, “still waiting on that McDONDA meal.”



In March, Kanye received a 24-hour suspension from Instagram when he made posts attacking comedians Pete Davidson, Trevor Noah, and DL Hughley. A post against The Daily Show host Noah contained a racial slur. A spokesperson for Meta, Instagram’s parent company, said he had violated the platform’s policies.

After his suspension, Kanye deleted all his posts but kept his page alive. It had remained blank until yesterday’s post about his McDonalds collaboration.

Kanye has been in a feud with Pete Davidson since the funnyman started dating his ex, Kim Kardashian. Davidson is on his way out the door at SNL, and he used his last sketch to poke fun at the feud.

Meanwhile, Kanye seems to be attempting to sort of move on from Kim; after a brief affair with Julia Fox, the rapper is currently dating Chaney Jones. Jones recently followed her new boyfriend’s cue by deleting most of her Instagram posts.