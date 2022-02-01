Justin Bieber finally confronted Charlie Puth about onstage diss 6 years ago, ‘You hurt my feelings’

Justin Bieber calls out fellow recording artist Charlie Puth over FaceTime. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Justin Bieber posted a video on Instagram of him pranking singer Charlie Puth.

Although the two are friends and fellow musicians, Bieber wanted to make Puth “sweat” for a minute by bringing up something from the past.

Bieber revisits the past beef by asking Puth about a public diss he made six years ago while on stage. In the middle of singing his hit song “We Don’t Talk Anymore” at a concert in 2016, Charlie decided to throw in a facetious statement.

He famously yelled out jokingly, ‘f**k you Justin Bieber’

Justin’s video starts on FaceTime with Puth. He hands the phone to Justin, and after the two greet each other, he says in a serious tone, “Bro, we never got to talk about years ago when you said f**k you on stage to me.”

Puth automatically laughs, and Bieber (again seriously) claps back with, “I don’t think it’s very funny, to be honest.”

Charlie Puth defends himself by saying, “That was a joke. You can’t be serious. That wasn’t real. That was a thing that got completely blown out of proportion.”

Justin Bieber continues to ‘put on an act’ and really commits to the bit

He goes on to say, in a sad tone, “It hurt my feelings.”

Justin Bieber asks Puth to explain the point of the diss, to which Puth tells him he was being completely sarcastic.

After Puth says he can’t tell if he’s is joking or not, Justin breaks character and starts laughing.

All of this happens while The Kid LAROI continuously laughs in the background.

Many fellow celebrities have been quick to post on Bieber’s hilarious video, especially with no shortage of “crying laughing” emojis. Some of the stars who commented are Chance The Rapper, Alfredo Flores, Josh Gudwin, Benny Blanco, and Zach Sang.

The video has racked up over four million views and 11k comments in just one day. Instagram user @leonhlabathi wrote what many people were thinking, “always wanted to know if they ever talked about this.” It has gained over 800 likes.

Interviewer and host Jason Kennedy also gained attention with a comment that stands at over 2.5k likes.

“Hahaha it finally happened,” Kennedy wrote.

Judging by the way Bieber’s video ends, it’s safe to say there is no actual beef between the two wildly successful artists. However, we will be on our toes waiting to see if Charlie ever gets some sweet revenge on Justin in the future.