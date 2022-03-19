Julia Fox offered to adopt Anna Sorokin to keep the fake German heiress from being deported

Julia Fox has offered Anna Sorokin support on social media. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Anna Sorokin is revealing more details about her unlikely friendship with Kanye’s ex Julia Fox.

The 31-year-old convicted fraudster is better known as Anna Delvey, the persona she adopted while pretending to be a wealthy German heiress to defraud her friends and several financial institutions.

Sorokin is the subject of the Netflix series Inventing Anna, which details her life and crimes as she conned her way into the lives of some of New York’s wealthy elite.

Anna Sorokin reveals Julia Fox offered to adopt her

Uncut Gems star Julia Fox revealed her connection to the fraudster after an Instagram shoutout from Fox requested Anna’s freedom.

In a recent interview, Sorokin detailed her connection with Fox.

“Julia is a great friend of mine and she is really, really fun,” Sorokin told Daily Mail.

“She’s been very supportive over the past months and she can relate a bit to my situation,” Sorokin said to the publication, continuing:

“She had a couple of boyfriends who were in prison or in jail. She always tries to find creative ways to help me. She offered to adopt me. It couldn’t happen but it was very sweet of her,” Sorokin revealed.

As previously mentioned on Monsters & Critics, Anna said she connected with Julia via Instagram as the actress appeared to be one of her fans.

They developed a friendship, and Sorokin teased an upcoming project the pair are reportedly working on together.

Anna Sorokin expresses remorse for financial crimes

In previous interviews, Anna remained unrepentant for the crimes that landed her behind bars.

“The thing is, I’m not sorry,” she said to the New York Times in 2019 before her sentencing of four to 12 years in prison.

“I’d be lying to you and to everyone else and to myself if I said I was sorry for anything. I regret the way I went about certain things,” Anna continued.

She expressed the same sentiment in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia after her release from New York State custody in February 2021.

However, in her interview with DailyMail, she expressed some regret for her crimes. “I admit I made some mistakes,” she admits. “I never tried to harm anybody and I’m trying to fix it now. I don’t know what that makes me.”

Sorokin, also known as Anna Delvey, was arrested by ICE shortly after her release from prison. She is currently in detention for overstaying her visa and has appealed her deportation.

She reportedly settled her restitution of $199,000 and covered her legal bills after selling the rights to her life story to Netflix for $320,000.