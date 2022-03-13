Julia Fox has a bit of a wardrobe malfunction in tiny crop top and denim in LA

Julia Fox said she was Kanye West’s muse during their whirlwind relationship. Pic credit: Backgrid

Julia Fox seemingly had a wardrobe malfunction while heading out to lunch in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old actress has been criticized for spilling the beans on her whirlwind relationship with Kanye West.

The Uncut Gems actress claims the relationship with Ye was not sustainable, adding that she lost 15 pounds during their 2 months together.

Julia Fox experiences slight wardrobe malfunction in tiny crop top

Kanye’s former girlfriend, Julia Fox, was photographed heading to lunch at The Veggie Grill in Los Angeles earlier this week.

She donned a tiny black crop top which exposed her underboob. It’s unclear whether the lower part of her breasts reveal was intentional or a wardrobe malfunction.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Whatever the case, the actress smiled for the camera as she walked toward the trendy restaurant.

Fox matched the crop top with high-waist jeans and opted to go with only a few rings on her fingers for jewelry.

She used recycled denim jeans as a make-shift handbag and accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses, letting her brunette hair loose in the warm weather.

The actress loves to show skin and recently wore a black backless top as she headed into Gigi’s restaurant in West Hollywood alongside her friend Zolar Moon.

Julia Fox and Kanye spent about 15 days together while dating

While her relationship with Kanye has garnered the actress international media attention, increased scrutiny and criticism come with the territory.

She claims to be unbothered by her critics on social media, however.

“It’s not real,” she said to the New York Times. “It’s only happening on the internet. I’m not actively engaging with it. I don’t feel it. I’m still 1,000 percent me. Nothing’s changed, except, I will say, having been around Kanye was like a crash course on how to be famous.”

Fox estimated she spent about two weeks with the billionaire rapper when she factored in their work and family obligations.

The actress has a one-year-old son with pilot Peter Artemiev who she broke up with publicly shortly before dating Kanye.

In the same NYT interview, she gave several cryptic answers about her relationship with the rapper, who was going through a contentious divorce with Kim Kardashian while they were dating.

When asked whether they were exclusive as a couple, she responded, “I don’t think so.”

In addition, she was asked whether the relationship real, or a publicity stunt? To which she replied, “I mean, there were definitely elements of it that were real.”