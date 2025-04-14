Judge rules in Menendez Brothers’ resentencing hearing after intense court battle

An L.A. judge denied the prosecutor’s attempt to cancel a resentencing petition, clearing the way for a potential release of Erik and Lyle Menendez.

L.A. District Attorney Nathan Hochman accused the infamous brothers of telling numerous lies and questioned their self-defense claims.

Hochman’s position was a complete 180 from his predecessor, George Gascón, who advocated for their resentencing.

Erik and Lyle Menendez will return to court on April 17 in hopes of receiving a reduced sentence, which could potentially lead to their release.

A Los Angeles County judge ruled in their favor during a contentious hearing on Friday.

The decision marks a major legal victory for the brothers, who have spent over three decades behind bars for the 1989 murder of their parents.

Prosecutors slammed for showing crime scene images

Appearing remotely in prison attire, Erik and Lyle Menendez watched as L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman’s team argued to withdraw a 2022 resentencing petition filed under former DA George Gascon.

Prosecutors insisted the brothers had not shown remorse, citing their refusal to retract claims that they bought firearms out of fear for their lives due to alleged abuse.

They also accused Gascon of politically exploiting the case to gain voter support when trailing in the polls.

In response, defense attorney Mark Geragos criticized the prosecution’s presentation as an outdated narrative fixated on the 1980s and 1990s.

Geragos called out the omission of the brothers’ prison rehabilitation efforts. He emphasized testimonials from corrections officers and fellow inmates, including praise for beautifying prison grounds with murals and trees.

Geragos also denounced the prosecution for showing graphic crime scene photos without warning, distressing family members present in court.

April 17 resentencing and push to reduce conviction

The judge’s decision to deny the motion to dismiss the resentencing petition paves the way for a crucial hearing next week.

Geragos is expected to argue for the brothers’ convictions to be reduced from first-degree murder to manslaughter.

Should the court agree, Erik and Lyle Menendez, who have already served more than the maximum sentence for manslaughter in California, could be released immediately.

Even if that effort falls short, their case is far from over. Governor Gavin Newsom has referred the matter to the California Parole Board, which will review the brothers’ rehabilitation progress in a June 13 hearing to assess whether or not they still pose a societal threat.

Friday’s court session attracted a notable crowd, including actor Cooper Koch, who plays Erik in Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, alongside Erik’s wife, Tammi Menendez, and their adopted daughter, Talia.

Public interest in the case is again surging, creating a courtroom spectacle reminiscent of the Menendez trial’s original media frenzy.