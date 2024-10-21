Cooper Koch reflects on meeting Erik Menendez after portraying him in Netflix’s Monsters

Actor Cooper Koch, who plays Erik Menendez in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, recently shared his profound experience of meeting Erik Menendez in prison.

Speaking at the Academy Museum Gala via Deadline, Koch described how his preparation for the role led him to deeply care for Erik, whom he now considers an “amazing human being.”

Koch and Kim Kardashian visited the Menendez brothers at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility after the series premiere.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Kardashian shared an open letter calling for their release.

Erik criticized the show as a “dishonest portrayal,” which led co-creator Ryan Murphy to hit back at the brothers.

However, Koch has consistently supported the brothers’ release from prison following the debut of the series.

Copper Koch opens up about Monsters episode that left him in tears

The new Netflix series, produced by Ryan Murphy, explores the infamous 1989 murders of Jose and Kitty Menendez. Koch revealed that he was emotionally moved during the filming of episode five, which featured a 35-minute single-shot scene where Erik recounts the alleged abuse he and Lyle endured from their parents. “I cried,” Koch admitted, recalling his first reaction to reading the script.

Koch’s meeting with Erik comes at a pivotal time, as the Menendez brothers are set for a new hearing on November 26, following fresh evidence that may support their long-held claim of being abused by their father. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has expressed doubt that the brothers should spend their entire lives in prison, further fueling public interest in the case.

Netflix’s Monsters introduces the Menendez brothers to a younger generation

The show Monsters has reignited debate about the Menendez brothers, who remain polarizing figures—viewed by some as cold-blooded killers and by others as victims of severe family trauma. Despite Erik’s critique of the series, Koch felt that playing the role gave him a unique perspective on Erik’s humanity, making their prison encounter even more significant.

As the November hearing approaches, the brothers’ case continues to attract attention, with both legal experts and fans of true crime closely following developments. The Monsters series also challenges audiences to reconsider their perceptions of the Menendez brothers and to question who the real “monsters” are in this notorious case.

With public figures like Koch and Kardashian engaging with the case, it remains a subject of fascination both for its brutal crime and the evolving understanding of the brothers’ defense claims. The Menendez story, now in the spotlight once again, reflects a broader societal fascination with true crime and justice.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is currently streaming on Netflix.