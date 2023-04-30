JoJo Siwa mourns loss of puppy due to ‘accident’

JoJo Siwa expressed grief, revealing that her new puppy, Tooie, was killed in an accident.

Siwa explained what happened to her pet in a different video, which she has now deleted.

“2 months ago our puppy Tooie (O2) joined our family and he brought the MOST joy, laughter, and messes into our life,” the Dance Moms star wrote in the caption of a TikTok video of herself dancing with the late puppy.

“My heart hurts so much to say that this morning he was involved in an accident and is now in puppy heaven,” she continued.

The 19-year-old also wrote that she “can’t even explain how perfect” her dog, which she named O2, was and that she is going to “miss him more than words can explain.”

“Thank you for bringing light to my life when it was dark tooie boy. See you one day. rest in peace my lil sweet boy😭💔,” she concluded the social media share.

JoJo Siwa’s puppy was reportedly killed by a coyote

Siwa shared more details about the accident that occurred with her puppy in a since-deleted video on TikTok, according to the Daily Mail.

The outlet reported that her puppy was killed by a coyote, but the Boomerang singer did not confirm this information.

It is unclear why the social media star deleted the video.

Per the outlet, Siwa explained that the incident wasn’t preventable and no one was at fault. She added that she hoped the puppy didn’t suffer, and she believes it happened quickly.

JoJo Siwa criticized over pregnancy joke

Siwa stirred up controversy after seemingly going along with a viral rumor that she is pregnant.

In March, photos surfaced on social media of Siwa’s stomach, which led to speculation that she is expecting a baby.

The Dance Moms alum denied the rumor in a Snapchat story from March 27.

She reportedly said she isn’t planning on having a child until she is older. She is more likely to adopt as a gay woman when she is ready to start a family, according to Insider.

In addition, she shared a TikTok video stitching up a post that speculated that she’s pregnant and seemingly denied it.

However, the outlet reports that Siwa went on to fuel the rumor by sharing photos of herself pushing out her stomach.

I feel like it’s really not funny that Jojo siwa keeps posting “pregnancy” pictures when she’s not pregnant pic.twitter.com/4aUiDudSAc — Amanda 🏰 (@HappilyAmanda_) March 28, 2023

She was accused of being “insensitive” towards people who have experienced fertility issues.

In a tweet, a user shared photos of Siwa pretending to purchase baby clothes.

why does jojo siwa keep pretending to be pregnant pic.twitter.com/nwLfTpGssv — jezebel (@jezvstheworld) March 26, 2023

Siwa was previously in a relationship with TikTok creator Avery Cyrus for three months, but the pair called it quits in December. The social media star isn’t currently in a relationship.