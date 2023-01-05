JoJo Siwa showed off her outstanding flexibility. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

It’s pretty much always sunshine and rainbows with JoJo Siwa, and she kept the good vibes coming yesterday with some seriously inspiring progress pics.

Anyone following the 19-year-old star knows she’s been keeping it real about her fitness journey, including strength and flexibility.

The recent carousel showed her nailing a series of intense moves such as low squats, side stretches, and even the elusive splits.

JoJo wore an orange t-shirt and black spandex leggings with her blonde locks in a half-up half-down style, and as always, she kept it lighthearted with a bright smile on her face.

She even threw in a video at the end to show how it’s going on the other side, which required a bit of hilarious yet reassuring self-talk.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned the motivational share, “Look whose slowly getting her flexibility backkkk🫣🫣🫣 swipe to the last slide to watch me try my left leg splits ahhaha.”

JoJo Siwa showed off dance moves at an 18+ club in a rainbow shirt

JoJo danced like no one was watching (even though she had a few impressed onlookers) earlier this week at an 18+ club to the beat of Poker Face by Lady Gaga.

The beautiful blonde rocked a rainbow-striped button-down top with tight black pants and sparkly platform sneakers as she shamelessly got her groove on.

Of course, as a natural-born entertainer, JoJo’s public performance left nothing to be desired, with just the right amount of enthusiasm and style.

Joking about one of her background admirers, she wrote in the caption, “I can’t help it🫣 Guy in the back was not a paid actor🤓.”

JoJo Siwa shared her fitness routine and invited fans to work out with her

JoJo took to TikTok with an inside look at her typical workout routine, which included everything from cardio and core burners to leg and upper body exercises.

The Boomerang singer started with some pre-workout fuel and goodbye kisses for her “fur babies” before jumping rope for ten minutes.

She then moved right into some quick pull-ups and push-ups, keeping her heart rate up by singing some Hannah Montana on the stair climber immediately after for 11 minutes.

JoJo then returned to the pull-ups and push-ups in preparation for “her favorite” muscle to work out: abs.

She even included a few exercises she made up in the video and targeted every part of her sculpted body.

Finally, the multi-talented star finished with 25 minutes of running and singing.

Now, when it comes to JoJo’s diet, she says, “Normally before I perform every day, when I’m on tour, I eat a lot of grilled chicken and vegetables. Any vegetable, really, and sometimes maybe a healthy pasta in there. I try to keep it super healthy — that way I feel fueled.”

However, even when she’s not on tour, she still likes to keep it clean, adding, “I love having fruit around me at all times. I always have bananas, blueberries, apples, and grapes. I also really like charcuterie boards, so I love to have a bunch of different meats and cheeses and crackers.”