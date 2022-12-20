JoJo Siwa shares cryptic claim she was ‘used for views’ and ‘clout’ after she and Avery Cyrus end their relationship

JoJo Siwa claims she was “used for views” following her split from ex Avery Cyrus. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

JoJo Siwa has seemingly thrown shade at her ex-girlfriend Avery Cyrus after she claimed she was “used for views and clout.”

The Nickelodeon alum and the TikTok star called it quits last weekend after just three months of dating.

When one fan asked for an explanation about their breakup, Avery revealed that she and JoJo decided to be friends and focus on themselves.

However, it appears that the internet couple’s relationship has since taken a turn for the worse.

Earlier this week, JoJo seemed to hit out at her ex Avery and accuse her of trying to profit off her fame during their relationship.

In a video shared to her mom, Jessalyn’s, Instagram Story on Monday, JoJo appeared upset as she paced back and forth.

JoJo Siwa ‘hits out’ at ex-girlfriend Avery Cyrus

JoJo’s mom could then be heard off-camera asking her daughter why she is “mad.”

As E! Online reports, the Nickelodeon star replied, “Because I got used, for views and for clout. I got tricked into being told I was in love and I got f****** played.”

The Dance Moms star didn’t confirm who she was referencing in the video.

Over the weekend, Avery confirmed the pair had ended things in a TikTok video posted to her 8.4 million followers.

In the video, JoJo could be seen giving Avery a “sorry for breaking up with you present,” as People reports.

When a fan asked her why the pair had decided to call it quits, Avery said, “We decided that we are better off as friends.”

She also added, “We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!”

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus’ relationship

JoJo and Avery made their relationship official in September with a sweet TikTok video.

In the clip, the twosome could be seen kissing on a date at Chuck E. Cheese and posing for pictures in a photo booth.

A few days later, JoJo and Avery made their red carpet debut at the Jagged Little Pill Musical premiere, as Daily Mail reports.

Then in October, JoJo revealed in a TikTok video how Avery had asked her to be her girlfriend while at Disneyland.

In the sweet moment caught on camera, Avery decorated a sheet that read, “JoJo be my GF?” Which JoJo exclaimed, “Yes! Finally!”

Often tight-lipped about her private life, JoJo opened up about her relationship with Avery to E! News, saying she makes her feel “so good.”

The dancer explained, “She brings such a great energy to my bubble, and I’m really, really grateful.”

JoJo treated Avery to a super cute beach picnic to celebrate their one-month anniversary in November and, of course, took her 45.1 million TikTok fans along for the ride.