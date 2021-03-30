Johnny Depp’s legal issues have inspired his songwriting

Hollywood Vampires bandmate Alice Cooper revealed Johnny Depp’s legal woes have ‘helped’ his song writing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Johnny Depp hasn’t been having a good time lately. Last week, the actor lost his bid to appeal a libel case against British tabloid the Sun, after they branded the actor a “wife beater”.

For the last five years, The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has been embroiled in a heated legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. The messy divorce gained worldwide attention after she accused the actor of domestic violence in 2016.

Now it appears Depp has been channelling his emotions into writing songs for his band Hollywood Vampires.

Bandmate Alice Cooper told The Daily Beast, “I know Johnny was writing all last year, when the whole thing was going on with him.”

He continued, “But you know, that’s not going to stop him from going home and writing. In fact, it probably helped. I’m expecting some pretty interesting songs.”

Alice Cooper claims Johnny Depp ‘can’t wait to get back on stage’

Depp is keen not to let his libel dispute interfere with life in the band.

“There’s no drama,” Cooper confirmed.

“[Johnny] said, ‘Hey, that’s another world. That has nothing to do with what I’m doing in the band.’ He’s like, ‘I can’t wait to get back on stage.’ He’s one of my best buddies.”

Cooper gushed, “It’ll be great when we all get together. You know, the crazy thing about that band is you’ve got eight guys in the band, and you’ve got three alpha males leading it, but there’s never been one argument. Nobody’s ever even raised their voice to anybody in that band. It’s really cool.”

Who are Hollywood Vampires?

Hollywood Vampires are an American rock supergroup founded in 2015 by shock rock superstar Alice Cooper, Aerosmith’s lead guitarist Joe Perry, and of course, Johnny Depp.

The band originally only performed cover songs honoring the music of rock stars who died from excess in the 1970s.

Their self-titles debut album featured appearances from music royalty such as Paul McCartney, Robby Krieger and Dave Grohl.

The band have since found their own voice with the release of their second album, Rise, which consisted of mostly original material.

Hollywood Vampires forced to cancel gigs across Europe

The band recently announced they had to cancel their upcoming tour in Europe this summer due to “the uncertainty of COVID-19 travel restrictions”.

They wrote in a statement, “We are beyond disappointed to announce that the Hollywood Vampires must cancel our rescheduled UK/European tour this Summer.

“We kept trying to make it happen, but unfortunately due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 travel restrictions, it is just not possible. Full refunds will be honored through your original point of purchase.

“Thank you for understanding, and we WILL be back rocking with you once the world returns to normal!”