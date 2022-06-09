Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez promoted after big win over Amber Heard

Camille Vasquez made partner after winning the Johnny Depp case. Pic credit: ABC

Law firm Brown Rudnick has promoted its associate Camille Vasquez to partner following her performance in the televised defamation trial Johnny Depp brought against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

In a team led by Benjamin Chew, Vasquez became an internet sensation as her performance drew praise from casual observers and lawyers.

Vasquez emerged as a major figure in convincing the jury to award her client $15 million in damages after winning all three counts of defamation against his ex-wife.

Vasquez’s cross-examination of Heard frequently went viral on Twitter and TikTok. During closing arguments, Vasquez argued that Heard had been the abuser in the relationship.

Camille Vasquez promoted to a partner in her law firm

Vasquez has a lot to celebrate after helping Johnny Depp’s victorious civil battle against Amber Heard.

“We are delighted to welcome Camille to the partnership,” said William Baldiga, chairman and CEO of Brown Rudnick. “Historically, we have reserved this announcement for the end of our fiscal year. But Camille’s performance during the Johnny Depp trial proved to the world that she was ready to take this next step now. We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to what she will accomplish as our newest partner.”

Vasquez issued a response on the company website, “I am delighted that Brown Rudnick has given me its full vote of confidence by having me join the partnership. I’m proud of the uniquely talented team I’ve had the privilege to lead, which exemplified teamwork and collaboration, and I look forward to continuing to represent Brown Rudnick’s culture of excellence.”

We are pleased to announce that Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner. She was a key member of the litigation team that won a jury verdict last week for actor #JohnnyDepp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Full announcement here: https://t.co/EYPjkCCqFy pic.twitter.com/LqE5Z3Ig7B

June 7, 2022

Vasquez has become an unlikely celebrity following the televised trial. Videos, memes, and hashtags praising her made the rounds on social media during and after the trial.

However, Vasquez was a star in the making, with numerous lawyers predicting the 37-year-old was already on track to receive a partnership that comes with perks such as an ownership stake, a bigger salary, and more influence on legal matters.

In 2021, she was named one of Best Lawyer magazine’s “One to Watch” attorneys.

Camille Vasquez, Benjamin Chew discuss the defamation trial

Vasquez and Chew appeared on the Today show to discuss the defamation trial and their legal victory.

Vasquez was asked about a previously released statement from Heard’s spokesperson that said the verdict was “setting back decades of how women can be treated in the courtroom,” Vasquez pushed back, arguing that the “facts in this case” are what earned the Pirates of the Caribbean star the victory.

Vasquez also denied that the verdict was a setback to the #MeToo movement, saying, “I think our response to that is we encourage any victim to come forward — domestic violence doesn’t have a gender.”