Johnny Depp headed back to court over claims he hit a man on a movie set

Johnny Depp at the London premiere of Alice Through The Looking Glass. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Justin Ng/Landmark Media

Johnny Depp is going back to court after a film location manager sued the actor for allegedly punching him.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is set to to face his accuser at a trial in Los Angeles next month.

The proceedings come as Depp continues his victory lap after winning his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard last week.

Over the six-week trial, Depp, 58, garnered a large social media following after the court of public opinion was largely on his side.

A jury returned a verdict largely in his favor, with the actor winning all three counts of defamation against Heard. He was awarded $10.35 million in damages.

Johnny Depp may have to testify again in a new lawsuit trial

In July 2018, Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, 61, sued the actor and he will get his day in court next month.

He accuses Depp of “inflicting emotional distress” after allegedly punching him twice in the ribs, according to The Sun.

Brooks’ lawyer Pat Harris told the publication that this case has nothing to do with the actor’s case with Amber Heard:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“This case is not about two Hollywood celebrities involved in a toxic relationship. It is about the assault of a hard-working film crew member by the production’s star.”

Brooks claims Depp assaulted him when told there was one chance to shoot a scene while filming City Of Lies.

However, a different report says the alleged assault occurred when Brooks told Depp and the director of the movie there was an issue with a scene involving two of the actor’s friends.

Depp’s upcoming trial is scheduled for July 25 in Los Angeles Superior Court and the actor may be called to the stand.

According to the NY Post, a witness list filed in the case in October 2019 includes the actor’s name along with his lawyer Adam Waldman, his manager Ed White, his personal bodyguard Sean Bett and his sister Christi Dembrowski — all of whom previously testified in the defamation case against Amber Heard in Fairfax, Virginia.

Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez return to defend Johnny Depp

Two of the attorneys who represented Depp in the case against Heard are set to defend him in the Los Angeles Superior Court trial.

Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez in particular gained a large social media following the televised defamation trial.

During the spat, Depp allegedly yelled at Brooks, “Who the f*** are you? You have no right to tell me what to do,” and “I’ll give you $100,000 to punch me right now!”

The film location manager then alleged he was assaulted by Depp when he looked for help from the police.

The Sun reports that Depp is claiming he acted in self-defense.