Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard is a former escort in unsealed court docs

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp unsealed documents are released online. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laurent Koffel/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Johnny Depp wanted Amber Heard’s past as an exotic dancer and rumors that she was an escort brought up in court, unsealed documents revealed.

About 6,000 pages of documents filed in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case were unsealed over the weekend.

The docs reveal details about the former Hollywood couple that couldn’t be mentioned during the trial.

It shows both sides how both sides legal teams fought during the discovery stage about the permissible evidence.

After the six-week trial, Johnny Depp won on all three counts of the defamation case with his ex-wife winning one.

Amber Heard argued that some evidence, such as her therapist’s notes could have changed the outcome of the trial.

Amber Heard’s team claims Johnny Depp wanted to ‘maliciously’ suggest she was an escort

Heard’s team claimed that Depp’s attorneys wanted to bring up “irrelevant personal matters” such as “Amber’s brief stint as an exotic dancer years before she met Mr. Depp.” The Aquaman star’s attorneys said the claim was a “frivolously” and “maliciously” attempt to suggest Heard once worked as an escort.

They contended that the allegations she was an escort were “unfounded, incendiary, irrelevant, and designed to harass and demean Amber Heard,” according to Deadline.

Depp’s team argued that the evidence of Heard’s work as a stripper before making it in Hollywood “or rumors that she was an escort early in her career,” was relevant.

“Mr. Depp reserves the right to use such materials to the extent that they become necessary on rebuttal, and in any event, trial is a fluid process, and these issues are all potentially relevant and should be reserved for final decision at trial,” per Deadline.

Marilyn Manson told Depp he has an ‘Amber 2.0’ in text messages

In text messages, Johnny’s friend and musician Marilyn Manson compared his current wife to Amber Heard.

In a 2016 text, Manson allegedly wrote, “I got an amber 2.0” and also “Lindsay just puled an amber on me…please delete,” the text messages read in reference to his wife Lindsay Usich, who he married in 2020.

Depp responded, “I been reading A LOT of material on that and sociopathic behavior…it is f–king real my brother!! My ex-c**t is goddamn TEXTBOOK!!!,” according to the document, per the New York Post.

In a bizarre text, Manson asked the Pirates of the Caribbean star for a place to stay to avoid the police. It appears the musician also referenced an incident where the police were called to Depp and Heard’s shared Los Angeles apartment in 2016, which was brought up in the trial.

Manson wrote, “I got a serious police amber type scenarios with L’s family. I’m f***ing stressing. I don’t know if you are back but I need asylum somewhere because I think the cops might be headed my way,” the filing reveals.

Currently, both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are appealing the defamation trial verdict.