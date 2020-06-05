Johnny Depp calls in legal team to question ex-wife Amber Heard’s charity donations

Johnny Depp has issued subpoenas demanding to collect any communications between specific charities and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Sweeney Todd star is requesting all documents and communications Heard may have had with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles regarding donations that were made following the couple’s split.

Depp’s legal team is hoping to learn just how much money his former partner transferred to the non-profit organizations following their split in 2017.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the subpoenas require each charity served to give up all information concerning his former wife.

The charities are required to share all communication had with Amber Heard

The actor’s legal team are demanding all communications, be that verbal or written “between any person or persons or entities, including but not limited to verbal conversations, telephone calls, letters, e-mails, memoranda, reports, telegraphs, faxes, exhibits, drawings, text messages, and any other documents which confirm or related to the written or verbal exchange.”

The subpoenas also require: “All documents that refer, reflect or relate to any donations made to you or for your benefit by Ms. Heard, from January 1, 2016, through and including the present.”

These legal machinations have all come about following the couple’s recent divorce settlement, which stated that the actress would get $7 million from her ex-husband as an equalization payment. This settlement came about after weeks of negotiation. It was also agreed that all the money Heard received would be donated to charity.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had a difficult split

The couple has had a particularly acrimonious divorce, which included Amber Heard obtaining a restraining order against her husband and accusing him of hurling a phone at her face and assaulting her in their home.

The Aquaman actress later withdrew the allegations.

The outcome of the divorce hearing between the fractious couple means that Depp may be reconsidered for a role in the sixth installment of The Pirates of the Caribbean.

The Disney organization had previously distanced themselves from the Captain Jack Sparrow actor because of allegations to domestic abuse.

The Lone Ranger actor is also gunning for Heard by suing her in Virginia for defamation. Depp’s legal team has taken issue with an article written by Heard for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she referred to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”