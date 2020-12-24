John ‘Ecstasy’ Fletcher death: Whodini rapper passes away at 56

Rapper John “Ecstasy” Fletcher, one of the founding members of the pioneering hip-hop group Whodini, has passed away at the age of 56.

Fletcher was living in the Atlanta area at the time of his death, TMZ reported.

Fletcher’s passing was announced by Roots drummer and frontman Questlove (Ahmir Khalib Thompson).

Questlove took to his Instagram page earlier today to share the sad news of Ecstacy’s passing with his 2.1 million followers.

“One Love to Ecstasy of the Legendary #Whodini. This man was legendary and a pivotal member of one of the most legendary groups in hip hop. This is sad man,” Questlove wrote.

Many of Questlove’s Instagram followers expressed sadness over Ecstasy’s passing.

“Omg. I had such a crush on him as a young baby girl,” one Instagram user wrote.

“My childhood and teen years are fading before my very eyes,” another Instagram wrote mournfully.

John “Ecstasy” Fletcher’s cause of death

John “Ecstasy” Fletcher’s family did not immediately reveal a cause of death.

Tributes pour in on Twitter

Fans of the legendary hip-hop artist have also been expressing shock over his death on Twitter.

People have been posting condolence messages, tributes, and eulogies on Twitter.

Celebs who posted condolence messages included rappers Ice T and Q-Tip.

“I lost another friend today.. Ecstasy of the group WHODINI passed away,” ICE T tweeted. “WHODINI were the 1st big NY group to personally show me love.. Man!!! My sincere condolences go out to Jalil, Grandmaster D and Ecstasy’s family [folded hands emoji].”

I lost another friend today.. Ecstasy of the group WHODINI passed away. WHODINI were the 1st big NY group to personally show me love.. Man!!! My sincere condolences go out to Jalil, Grandmaster D and Ecstasy’s family.. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dyXEF9oK5j — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) December 23, 2020

Ecstasy’s death comes after Saint Dog, a founding member of the hip hop group Kottonmouth Kings, passed away in October at the age of 44.

Bay Area rapper Young Curt also died in a rollover crash in June, at the age of 27.

John “Ecstasy” Fletcher bio

John “Ecstasy” Fletcher started the Brooklyn-based hip-hop group Whodini with Jalil Hutchins in 1982. DJ Drew Carter (aka Grandmaster Dee) joined the group four years later in 1986.

Fletcher was known for his signature Zorro-style hat.

Whodini released their debut single, Magic’s Wand, in 1982 and their first album, self-titled Whodini, in July 1983.

They released their second album called Escape in 1984 and their third album Back in Black in 1986. They released several other albums, including Open Sesame, Bag-a-Trix, and Six.

Whodini is best remembered for hits songs such as Friends, The Haunted House of Rock, Freaks Come Out at Night, and Magic’s Wand.

They pioneered many trends in hip-hop music. Whodini was one of the first hip-hop groups to release a music video for their rap songs. They released a music video for their hit single Magic’s Wand.