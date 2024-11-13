Jessica Simpson divorce rumors heat up after husband spotted without wedding ring

Jessica Simpson sparked divorce rumors with a social media post, and now her husband, Eric Johnson, has fanned the flames.

Only Eric didn’t post anything cryptic on Instagram like Jessica.

Instead, the former NFL player was spotted in public without his wedding band.

As TMZ reports, Eric stepped out in Los Angeles this week sans any bling on his left ring finger.

Eric was with his mom for the weekday stroll and didn’t hide that his left ring finger was bare.

Normally, Eric sports his wedding band while out and about, so his naked ring finger certainly caught the attention of the paparazzi.

Jessica Simpson’s colleagues have reportedly spoken to divorce lawyers

TMZ writes that Eric was “looking over what may be important documents,” after his wife, Jessica, contacted a divorce lawyer.

TMZ also reported that two people “directly connected” to Jessica contacted divorce lawyers within the last two months.

One of Jessica’s associates told one of the lawyers that she is “unhappy in her marriage and wanted to arrange a meeting with the attorney and Simpson.”

Jessica’s fans think she’s hinting at getting a divorce

As rumors swirl that a divorce is imminent between Jessica Simpson and Eric—who have been husband and wife for 10 years and share three children, daughters Maxwell and Birdie and son Ace—Jessica has also added fuel to the fire.

Her fans wonder if her most recent Instagram post was a cryptic message hinting about divorce.

Jessica shared several photos in Nashville, Tennessee, clad in a white dress, black furry coat, and knee-high vinyl boots.

The caption is what caught the attention of fans.

Jessica hinted at new music, writing, “Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic. This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve 🎶 🎼 🤍🖤.”

Her comments section soon filled up with fans’ and followers’ observations. They were convinced Jessica’s post included an ominous message about her marriage.

“Is this j simp saying she’s single?” asked one Instagram user.

Another claimed that Jessica and Eric had been separated for months.

@dixie_and_riggs wrote that Jessica’s Instagram photos have hinted at a breakup for months.

Another eagle-eyed Instagram user noticed that Jessica didn’t give Eric a birthday post online this year.

One of Jessica’s fans feared she and Eric were affected by the “Hollywood curse.”

“I hope for the best, and her and her husband thrive through Hollywood curse,” they wrote.

Another commenter concurred that Jessica’s post is a hint, adding, “I think so because she stopped posting about him a while ago and none of her pictures ever have a wedding ring.”

Eric last appeared in one of Jessica’s Instagram posts in April 2024.

Eric posed in the second slide alongside Jessica, their kids, and their parents for a set of Easter photos captioned, “Belated 🐰🐰.”

Prior to Eric’s recent absence from Jessica’s Instagram feed, he regularly appeared in her photos, further exacerbating the gossip about their marriage ending.

Jessica’s sister, Ashlee, speaks on the rumors

As the chitter-chatter continues, Jessica’s sister, Ashlee Simpson, plays coy when asked about a possible divorce.

When approached by TMZ’s photographer and asked whether she knew anything about the speculation surrounding her sister and Eric, Ashlee gave a succinct answer.

Ashlee responded, “No.”

Whether Ashlee’s answer meant “no,” as in she doesn’t know if the rumors are true, or “no,” as in Jessica isn’t getting divorced is up for debate.