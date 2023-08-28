Jessica Simpson is getting dragged for letting 11-year-old daughter wear a crop top

Jessica Simpson has the Internet buzzing after she let her 11-year-old daughter wear a crop top.

The Dukes of Hazzard star has been dragged for allowing Maxwell to leave the house in an outfit that many feel was not appropriate for her age.

Over the weekend, Jessica used Instagram to share a picture of herself and Maxwell.

Jessica was decked out in a pink dress that gave off Barbie vibes.

Maxwell wore a long denim skirt with a matching sleeveless crop top that revealed her midsection.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Bring your Barbie to work day 💗” was the fun caption on Jessica’s IG post.

However, the comments section was filled with replies that found the picture far from funny or cute.

There were so many comments about Maxwell wearing a crop top at her age, with one simply wondering why Jessica would allow it. Another user commented it was not a good look for the singer or her daughter.

Others included one user happily having her daughter of the same age still look like an “American Girl Doll,” while a different user reminded Jessica her daughter is still a child.

Jessica was also called out for “sexualizing” her little girl.

Pic credit: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

“Who lets their 11 year old child out of the house dressed like that?? Too busy trying to be her minor daughter’s best friend instead of being a responsible parent. After years of denouncing how she was oversexualized as a young adult and the scrutiny she faced, she’s now making sure her daughter will have the same experience, instead of protecting her from it. Shameful and incredibly sad. Poor Maxwell,” read a reply.

One called the entire situation cringe, calling out Jessica for not protecting her children from the same things she went through and also not protecting them.

Pic credit: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

So many users had questions regarding why Jessica let her daughter wear a crop top and many others left comments of disbelief.

Pic credit: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Not everyone was coming for the actress, though, because Jessica did have a user stand up for her.

Jessica Simpson has an ally in Maxwell crop top drama

One user took on all the haters, or rather “Karens” to defend Jessica and point out that we live in different times these days and comment that it’s no longer the Brady Bunch era. The user also pointed out that Maxwell was with her mom.

Pic credit: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson is no stranger to getting trolled or called out on social media. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jessica stood up for herself against those accusing her of using Ozempic for her 100-pound weight loss.