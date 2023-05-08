Jessica Simpson’s dad has cancer and she told the world in daughter’s birthday post

Jessica Simpson has revealed that her dad Joe Simpson has bone cancer.

The singer announced Joe’s diagnosis while also celebrating her daughter’s birthday.

Last week, Maxwell, Jessica’s oldest daughter with her husband Eric Johnson, turned 11 years old.

However, it wasn’t until over the weekend that Jessica shared a powerful message about her oldest child.

Jessica used the moment to slide in some family news while still keeping the focus on Maxwell.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Taking to Instagram, Jessica didn’t hold back getting real about her faith and family.

Jessica Simpson revealed dad Joe’s cancer in a post celebrating daughter Maxwell

In the IG post, Jessica shared an adorable picture of Maxwell literally holding her up, almost like Jessica had just jumped into her child’s arms. Smiles were all around as the mother and daughter duo looked thrilled with the pose and appeared to be having the time of their lives.

Jessica wrote out a lengthy caption that began with her over her firstborn. The Dukes of Hazzard starlet gushed over Maxwell, admitting she feels like her daughter has been with her Jessica’s whole life.

“Reading back on 30 yrs of conversations with God throughout my journal entries, it is evident that Maxwell was already living inside of my heart and my purpose,” the singer stated.

The caption then shifted to Maxwell blowing out the candles on her birthday cake and looking at Jessica to reveal her wish was for the whole family. Jessica continued on to explain a car ride home that involved Maxwell revealing her wish to Jessica’s mom Tina.

“Maxwell’s birthday wish was for her Papa Joe’s bone cancer treatment to work. It did,” Jessica expressed. “Thank you Maxi Drew for usin’ your wish on our family and most importantly, my Dad.”

No further details were given in the post because Jessica kept her message focused on Maxwell, showering the young girl with a heap of praise. Jessica ended her IG post with the words, “The faith of a child is what keeps all of us ALIVE.”

The actress hasn’t mentioned anything else regarding her dad Joe’s cancer battle. Jessica last posted a picture of her father in February to celebrate his birthday.

Jessica Simpson honors dad Joe Simpson on his 65th birthday

In February, Jessica shared an Instagram post that included family a photo of her, Joe, Tina, and her younger sister Ashlee Simpson Ross. There was also a snap of her with Eric, Maxwell, and Joe in honor of his special day.

“Happy 65th Birthday Dad!!! Bein’ loved by you has given purposeful soul to my life 2/18/2023,” she wrote in part of her caption.

Jessica Simpson spilled some family news about her dad Joe Simpson in a powerful message celebrating her daughter Maxwell’s birthday. Joe has bone cancer, but treatment is working.