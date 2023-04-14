Jessica Simpson supports husband Eric Johnson in NYC

Jessica Simpson was out and about in New York supporting her husband, Eric Johnson, at an event. And she showed off her incredible fashion style with a gorgeous form-fitting black dress.

Jessica looks good in anything she puts on.

The songstress often shares her fun outfits and pieces from her latest collection. Who else would be better to promote her brand?

She spent a few days in New York City, and Jessica had everyone talking.

Posing on a rooftop in leather pants and platform boots was just the tip of the iceberg for Jessica. She has plenty more up her sleeve and is sharing it with the world.

Jessica was caught donning a form-fitting black dress in the same rooftop spot. It was floor-length and fastened like a sarong, with one should completely bare.

She captioned her share, “Whatever colors you have in your mind, I’ll show them to you and you’ll see them shine. -Bob Dylan”

Jessica Simpson wears black to support her husband

Jessica Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, were both in New York City. She supported him, as he has done with her many times.

In the Instagram share, the first photo showed Jessica in the hotel room, showing off her dress had pockets. She was all dolled up, likely for the event she attended with Johnson.

The dress perfectly fit her body, highlighting her 100-pound weight loss. Jessica went braless as the back was semi-open due to the sarong-like cut.

Jessica Simpson stepped out to support her husband. Pic credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Jessica Simpson launches new collection

Not only is Jessica Simpson a songstress and a former reality TV star, but she is also a fashion icon.

She has been running the Jessica Simpson Collection, and the latest pieces will have fans reminiscing about her days as Daisy Duke.

The promos are filled with Daisy Dukes. Jessica will model some pieces as she has done with prior collections.

The beautiful blonde spoke with PEOPLE about the new collection, saying, “I love the mood it evokes and the styling crosses over from many different generations. It’s like a 1970s and 2000s moment all at once!”

Jessica admits she is very close to the design team and already knows which pieces she plans to push when it’s time to launch.

As far as her own wardrobe, she likes to take inspiration from her personal style and mix it with what she envisions. Jessica revealed that sometimes “it will literally be in my dreams and I wake up scrambling to write it down.” That’s dedication!

Keep on the lookout for the new collection and all the fun and fashionable pieces Jessica Simpson has included for a summer wardrobe upgrade.