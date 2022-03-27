Jessica Chastain kicks off the Oscar’s red carpet in a gorgeous gold and purple Gucci dress

Jessica Chastain has won a Golden Globe Award and earned nominations for three Academy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Jessica Chastain hit the red carpet in a stunning lilac purple Gucci gown.

The actress who recently starred in the HBO series Scenes from a Marriage hit the red carpet to kick off the Oscars.

She received praise for her role in the acclaimed series for her acting and her request to go nude in a scene from the series in which she starred opposite Oscar Isaac.

Jessica Chastain stuns in a Gucci gown

The 45-year-old, nominated in the Best Actress category for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, shared her Oscar’s dress on her Instagram account.

“Gucci’d out for Oscar Night 💖✨ Excited to celebrate with all the nominees,” she wrote in the caption.

Red carpet stylist Elizabeth Stewart dressed the actress, giving her the Mermaid-esque look. The sleeveless dress starts with a gold/bronze top before fading into a lilac-colored skirt that hits the floor.

The beautiful actress had her red hair back, emphasizing her large embroidered silver earrings.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her makeup artist, Kristofer Buckle, added a flawless foundation to her face, giving her eyes a champagne brush and red Super Cindy lipstick to match her hair color.

In the second photo, Chastain showed her side profile, revealing her hair is tied in a ponytail, dropping below her shoulder.

For her portrayal of Tammy Faye in the biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye last year, which she also produced, Chastain received her third Academy Award nomination.

The acclaimed actress is yet to walk away with an Oscar to add to her accolades during her great career.

Jessica Chastain offers support to the makeup category

Earlier this year, the Academy Awards made the controversial decision to hand out certain awards earlier in the ceremony or off-camera.

The categories include the documentary short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and sound.

In an interview, Chastain said she wasn’t sure whether she would attend the red carpet event as she wanted to see the makeup Oscar winner.

She also expressed her desire to present the award to the winner.

“I will absolutely be present when the makeup category is being called,” she said on The Next Best Picture podcast. “And if that means I’m not doing press on the red carpet for ABC or whatever it is, then so be it. The most important thing for me is to honor the incredible artisans who work in our industry.”