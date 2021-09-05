Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain wow fans with chemistry at Venice Film Festival

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain star in the upcoming series Scenes from a Marriage. Pic credit: HBO

The 2021 Venice Film Festival has begun, signifying the first premiere for many highly-anticipated television series and movies. Gracing the festival have been A-list actors Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Kristen Stewart, Oscar Isaac, and Jessica Chastain. The latter two put on a show with an elegant display of affection while being photographed by the press.

Isaac and Chastain are at the event, celebrating the debut screening of their upcoming HBO series Scenes from a Marriage. All five episodes of the series were screened at the event and met with raving reviews.

Daniel Fienberg from The Hollywood Reporter wrote about the show’s two leading actors and their admirable chemistry. The reviewer expressed, “The high-emotion sparring between stars Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain is spectacular and provides some reason for viewers to invest in this stressful series.”

Appearance at the Venice Film Festival

The two costars were seen offering a kiss-filled spectacle at the festival, cozying up against one another while being photographed and sharing a brief kiss onstage after their series screened.

Fans were taken by surprise as both actors are married. Chastain, 44, is married to Italian fashionista Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, and Isaac, 42, is married to director Elvira Lind.

Many joked about this, sharing memes and witty comments about both actors being “in the dog house” following their showy display.

Others are sharing a viral Getty video that features Isaac stroking his arm across Chastain’s while she leans on him during a photo-op. He leans further against her, pressing a kiss to the inside of her arm. Many are calling the action a “Gomez move,” bringing up Issac’s past role as Gomez Addams in the 2019 Addams Family movie while some are rendered “speechless.”

I wish I had words for this but I really do not pic.twitter.com/xJVzOJJCeh — Christina Newland (@christinalefou) September 4, 2021

Speaking about their experience filming together, again, as they both played love interests in the 2014 crime-drama A Most Violent Year, they both gushed about their comfortability with each other. Chastain said, “It’s a blessing because there’s immediate trust. You don’t have to be worried about offending. You can be very honest.” She continued, “The difficult thing is that at times we were reading each other’s minds. It was like ‘get out of my head’. So, I felt on this job there was no quiet time.”

Isaac added, “That’s well said. Professionally, it’s great when you know someone so well because you don’t have to worry about a lot of stuff you usually worry about. However, on something this intense you care about the person so much, because it’s like working with family.”

What is Scenes from a Marriage?

Scenes from a Marriage is an upcoming drama miniseries, set to premiere on September 12 on HBO. The series is a modern adaptation of the 1973 Swedish miniseries created by Ingmar Bergman. HBO describes that the riveting show will explore “love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.”

Starring alongside Isaac and Chastain in the series are actors Sunita Mani (GLOW), Corey Stroll (House of Cards), and Nicole Beharie (Miss Juneteenth). Scenes from a Marriage comes from the skilled mind of Hagai Levi (Our Boys), who wrote, directed and executive produced the show.

Scenes from a Marriage is scheduled to debut on September 12 on HBO.