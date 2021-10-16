Jessica Chastain reveals her only request for going nude with Oscar Isaac

Highly regarded actors Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac’s 20-year friendship is behind their chemistry on screen. Pic credit:@ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac discussed roles in HBO’s Scenes From a Marriage, in which they both appeared nude.

The frequent collaborators starred in the five-episode miniseries, which aired from September 12 to October 10, 2021.

Chastain and Isaac went on the talk show The View to talk about the series — all episodes are available on HBO Max to stream.

The series is a remake of Ingar Bergmann’s 1973 Swedish TV miniseries, reimagined as a modern American couple whose marriage is falling apart.

Oscar and Jessica portray a married couple, Mira Phillips and Jonathan Levy.

As with the original, the HBO series, directed by Hagai Levi, scored a solid critical reception with praise heaped on their acting abilities in the lead role.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain had worked together before, noted for their chemistry on and off the silver screen.

Oscar Isaac co-starred with Jessica Chastain in the 2014 movie A Most Violent Year, and they were classmates at Juilliard Drama school, according to USA Today.

Jessica Chastain explains the condition for nude scene with Oscar Isaac

After being a #HotTopic at the table, @jes_chastain and Oscar Isaac join #TheView to discuss their roles in #ScenesFromAMarriage, why they reversed gender stereotypes in the series, and the real reason behind Isaac’s full frontal scene! https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/8IKKLmNsDx — The View (@TheView) October 15, 2021

The women of The View asked Oscar Isaac about the social media ‘hot topic’ of his full-frontal nude scene.

The actor joked that he feels objectified before revealing that he didn’t know the nude scene will air.

“I was surprised because I didn’t know that was going to happen,” the actor said on The View and added that he initially saw the scene on a laptop with a dark screen, then added:

“There was a surprise when I started seeing these things of like, ‘It’s full frontal.’ I’m like, no! What are you talking about? Then I saw, clear as day on the big TV there. It’s there for everyone.”

thank you scenes from a marriage for giving us salt 'n pepper dilf oscar isaac pic.twitter.com/ItSyMDYdjT — divine (@filmsbyanya) October 11, 2021

Jessica Chastain chimed in, revealing that she requested Oscar has a nude scene in the HBO series.

“Well, I said to Hagai, who wrote and directed in the series, I said in the very beginning, ‘I’m comfortable with all the nudity, but any part of my body that you show, you’re going to have to show the same with Oscar,’” Chastain said. “There’s a shower scene we have in Episode 2, and you see my body, so you see his body. For me, I wanted it to be balanced.”

Golden Globe Award-winning actress earned praise from the panel. Furthermore, Oscar revealed that he is no stranger to nudity as he frequently starred in nude scenes in theatre school.