Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake celebrate 10th anniversary with adorable photos

Timberlake posted a series of snaps and videos on Instagram of the lovebirds to commemorate their wedding anniversary.

In the caption, the singer wrote the following, “10 years ain’t enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!

Jessica Biel renews vows with Justin Timberlake in an haute couture dress

Justin and Jessica returned to Italy to renew their vows, and the actress gave her Instagram followers some insight into their second nuptials.

In an Instagram Story, Biel revealed she is wearing another Giambattista Valli dress for the ceremony.

“From our vow renewal this summer in Italy where it all went down (and in @giambattistavalliparis again!,)” she wrote on an Instagram Story.

Pic credit: @jessicabiel/Instagram Story

The Candy actress was pictured wearing a white gown with a tiered skirt with a ruffle aesthetic.

The unconventional dress featured a white collared dress shirt, cropped sleeves, and a large black ribbon around the waist.

It was part of Giambattista Valli haute couture 23 collection. On the other hand, Timberlake wore a cream-colored suit, matching hat, white shirt, and black shoes.

On her page, Biel also paid tribute to their union with a series of photos of the pair looking deeply in love.

In the caption, she wrote, “Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you.”

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s marriage survived his PDA scandal

In 2019, photos surfaced of Timberlake holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright.

The pair were filming the movie Palmer, and the actress was seen putting her hand on her knee and Justin returning the PDA by holding her hand.

In a statement at the time, JT wrote on Instagram that the rumors were “hurting the people I love.” He admitted to a “lapse in judgment” but insisted that nothing happened between the pair, per Page Six.

He also blamed his behavior on the alcohol he said he consumed that night, which was reportedly confirmed by a report that he had been drinking heavily.

The outlet notes that Biel kept her wedding ring on at the time, and their marriage is still going strong.