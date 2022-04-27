Jessica Biel pokes fun at Justin Timberlake’s hair with Candy curls comparison

Jessica Biel made a joke about husband Justin Timberlake and his ’90s NSYNC hair being the inspiration behind her Candy Montgomery look. Pic credit: @jessicabiel/Instagram

Jessica Biel teased her husband Justin Timberlake recently about his head of lush curls that he rocked during his NSYNC days in the ’90s and early 2000s.

Jessica sports a similar head of curls while playing axe murderer Candy Montgomery in the Hulu true-crime series, Candy.

Fans of NSYNC will remember Justin’s distinctive haircut, which many compared to their favorite snack, Ramen noodles. His wife decided to continue the joke at his expense, though we can assume he saw the funny side in it as well.

Jessica Biel spoke to Lauren Zima about her curly-haired character

ET’s Lauren Zima talked to the 7th Heaven actress (another throwback for all the millennial readers), and the two laughed about the fact that her hair was a combination of Justin’s NSYNC curls and his mother’s hair as well.

Jessica joked, “Let’s get serious, he had beautiful curls. And his mom, now actually has like, current, really cool hipster short curly hair. It’s weird; it kind of resembles both of them. At the same time.”

She even claimed her fellow co-stars and people on set thought she might have brought in a photo of Justin’s old hairstyle for inspiration.

Jessica’s Candy co-star Pablo Schreiber joked that there were conversations about it on set, saying his first thought was, “Wow, did you take a picture of your husband to the hair department and say I want this?”

Oh hey, remember when Justin Timberlake had ramen noodle hair? Yeah, we do too. http://t.co/Bl5tTQ2z73 pic.twitter.com/KYodXD5Vwb May 5, 2014

Jessica’s other co-star Timothy Simmons said the look reminded him of his own mom in the ’80s, saying, “I like, couldn’t get over that, that little period of time, is sort of like my mom’s hair heyday too.”

Jessica gushed about her husband Justin Timberlake with their anniversary coming up

Despite Justin’s hairstyle in the ’90s, that hasn’t stopped Jessica from swooning over her husband these days. The pair is coming up on their 10-year wedding anniversary in a few months.

The Sinner actress spoke to Access Hollywood recently, and claimed she’s “really proud” of being together for such a long time.

She said, “I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh, my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life.”

She spoke about how much she loves her life now, continuing, “We’ve had our ups and downs like everybody and I’m just really proud of it, and I’m still the happiest and loving my life.”

The downs she speaks of probably refer to Justin being photographed in 2019 holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright.

Jessica can be seen sporting her head of throwback curls in the Hulu series Candy, which premieres on Monday, May 9. Episodes will premiere daily until a final episode on May 13.