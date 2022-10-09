Jessica Biel goes braless in ribbon-wrapped dress

Jessica Biel at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Jessica Biel stepped out with Justin Timberlake in a stunning plunging black gown at the 2022 CHLA Gala.

The actress’s braless outfit was wrapped in white ribbons and featured a silver crystal lining for a high-fashion look.

The Hollywood stars rarely make red carpet appearances but stepped out for a good cause supporting the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles event.

Biel looked stunning in the tiered-style black dress from the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture line.

Along with the tiers of white ribbons, it featured fluffy feathers from the waist down in a similar fashion.

The floor-lengthened gown hid her heels, leaving Biel’s slender arms and chest visible.

The beautiful actress wore a ring but did not accessorize with anything else and had her hair up in a loose bun, with her dark blonde hair coming through on one side of her face.

Jessica Biel shares a rare photo of her brother and explains why she attended the event

Justin Timberlake looked dapper as he posed next to his wife, Jessica, in an intimate black and white photo.

In the caption, the actress explained why the couple made the rare red carpet-appearance.

Biel revealed her brother’s daughter required life-saving heart surgery at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

“Last night all dressed up to support a cause close to our hearts ❤️ So special having my brother with us – his daughter had a life saving heart surgery at CHLA and we are so grateful and proud to be part of this community, she wrote in the caption, continuing:

“Shout out to little Zamboni! Thanks to everyone who came out 🙏🏻.”

In the IG post, she shared a photo of her brother posing next to the Sexy Back singer in which they wore almost identical tuxedos.

Justin Timberlake used his musical talent for a good cause to support his brother-in-law and the hospital.

He revealed that he performed at the event sharing photos and videos of his appearance in an IG post.

“Last night supporting @childrensla. Huge thank you to everyone who came out for the cause 🙏🏻 #CHLA,” he wrote in the caption.

Jessica Biel gives a glimpse into her family life

Biel and Timberlake married in 2012 after dating for five years. They have since welcomed two sons, one born in 2015 and the second in 2020.

In an Instagram video, Biel showed how she gets her kids ready for school, showing what she puts in their packed lunch.

“Do I look like I just woke up? Because I just woke up. But packing lunches with #KinderSprout makes my kid happy, which makes me happy. It’s the little things, ya know? 🧃🌱,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

The couple protects their children’s privacy by not sharing photos on social media.