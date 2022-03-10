Jessica Alba shares rare photo with lookalike daughters with an inspiring message

Jessia Alba on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Jessica Alba shares a rare photo with her two daughters in an inspiring International Women’s Day statement.

The 40-year-old actress and entrepreneur has three children with her husband, Cash Warren.

The first pictures of her eldest daughter sold OK! magazine for a reported $1.5 million.

Her daughters are all grown up, and fans note they look just like their mother — especially her eldest, Honor Marie.

Jessica Alba poses with daughters for Women’s day message

The Honest Company founder shared an inspiring International Women’s Day statement as she posed with her lookalike daughters.

“Celebrating #InternationalWomensDay today and every single day ❤️💫 As a mama of two daughters, I am constantly fighting to leave this world better than I found it – not only for them, but for every single person in the world and for the next generations of girls to come. Like all mothers, I want to #breakthebias so my children can have the opportunity to chase their dreams regardless of their gender.”

The actress got candid about discrimination against women calling for women to unite and push for women’s equality in the lengthy Instagram statement. She added that the issue is “global” and a “monumental” problem facing women today.

Jessica Alba reflected on the struggle to get her successful business, The Honest Company, off the ground.

“Looking back over the last 10 years, I never imagined @honest would be where it’s at today. When I was pitching room after room (of mostly men), I faced a lot of rejection. I often wonder how it would have gone if I were in front of VCs that were female-led or focused on female founders,” she wrote.

She revealed that women, Black, and LatinX-led startups receive very little funding, making it an uphill battle for women and women of color to get their businesses up and running.

Alba concluded with a message of hope for women who face discrimination on a daily basis, adding:

“Words of support are no longer enough. We must act every day and keep gender equality at the forefront of our work. I’m here to tell you today that no matter who you are or where you come from, our differences should always be valued and celebrated.”

Jessica Alba reportedly has a $130 million stake in The Honest Company

Honest Company, the consumer goods company founded by actress Jessica Alba went public last year.

According to Bloomberg, the personal care company had a successful debut in its initial public offering as it increased by 44%, giving it a $2 billion valuation at the time.

The publication also notes that her stake in the company is worth about $130 million.

Alba remains as a director at the business after giving up her board chair.

The stunning actress started the company after expressing concern about the ingredients, such as dangerous chemicals in baby products.