Jessica Alba relaxes in a string bikini during beach vacation with her family

Jessica Alba enjoyed a long weekend in Mexico with her family and shared a photo dump from her vacation.

The actress wore a string bikini as she enjoyed getting some sun with her husband, Cash Warren.

Alba met Cash Warren while filming Fantastic Four in 2004, and the pair who married in 2008 share three children: Honor Marie, Haven Garner, and Hayes.

The 40-year-old actress shared a sweet photo with her husband, rocking a string bikini.

In the caption, she shared the following with her 19.5m followers, writing:

“Photo dump #longweekend . We had an awesome long weekend with our homies @galitlaibow @blaibow n the kiddos!!! Thank you so much! 🥰 all the things! Surf -golf -beach -spa -delicious food! #vivaméxico #vacay #familytime,” she captioned.

Jessica Alba shared several photos with her family, including her young son and daughters.

In one of the photos, the Honey actress rocked a pink crop top as she posed with a friend at the picturesque beach in Mexico.

Alba is the co-founder of The Honest Company, which was inspired by the birth of her first child.

The company created alternate baby products free of chemicals and other potentially harmful ingredients found in some consumer goods.

The brand eventually expanded with Honest Beauty, which comprises skin-care products and makeup.

In an Instagram video, the mother of three showed off her flawless make-up-free face, advertising her go-to Honest Beauty products.

“Anyone else feelin’ a #makeupfreemonday today? 🙋🏽‍♀️On the days where I’m going for a natural + dewy look 💫 while still seeking that extra hydration 💧 feel – these are my 3️⃣ go-to products. Y’all already know we’re trying to make sure this winter ❄️ glow lasts all season long!”

Jessica Alba works out to stay in shape

In an interview with Marie Claire, Alba opened up about how she stays in shape. She revealed she mixes several forms of working out to keep the pounds off.

“I try to incorporate some movement. I downloaded a few apps and I’ll watch YouTube videos of different fitness folks. So I signed up to [the Equinox+] app and they do meditation, they do yoga, strength training. They have all those things and you can keep track of your health,” Alba said in the interview.

The Hollywood star also revealed she uses the Oura ring to track her sleep and enjoys a matcha smoothie.

The stunning actress turned entrepreneur was in the news earlier this week after proving she could rock a blond bob with a recent hair transformation video.