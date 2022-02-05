Jessica Alba shows off her transition to a blonde bob — Watch her hair makeover

Jessica Alba changes her hair from brunette to blonde bob. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Jessica Alba will find out if blondes really do have more fun. The Honest Company founder recently switched up her look, changing from a brunette to a blonde bob.

This is not the first time Jessica Alba has gone blonde, and it probably won’t be the last. The Fantastic Four actress switches up her hair color often. Alba is known for a casual and beachy hairstyle that is also low maintenance. She has dyed her hair a couple of times for movie roles. Most notably, Jessica went blonde for Sin City and Fantastic Four.

Jessica manages a billion-dollar brand and has three children to look after. In June, celebrity hairstylist Brittney Ryan dyed Jessica’s hair dark brown for a movie role.

Jessica Alba is a natural brunette. Her hair is chocolate-cake brown, slightly darker than what she typically wears.

Jessica Alba goes blonde

In a video posted to Instagram, a brunette Alba jams to J.Cole’s Work Out. The camera switches to her hairstylist Robert Ramos as he mixes up some hair dye and playfully throws a towel at the camera. A blonde Alba re-emerges and dances to the beat, flashing one last smile before the video cuts.

Alba’s caption for the Instagram post was “another day, another hairstyle #friYAY #weekendvibes #blondeish.”

The response so far is positive, and the blonde tresses are hairstylist-approved. Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkins commented, “Wowwww Roberto DID THAT.”

Pic credit: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba styles her son’s hair

In late January, Jessica Alba tried her hand at hairstyling. She posted an Instagram video with her mini-me son Hayes Alba Warren as she cut his hair.

The actress wrote, “Gave lil man a new 💇🏽✂️ He doesn’t want to brush or dry tangled hair… so I took matters into my own hands #momlife.”

In the video, Hayes has long curls and a hair-cutting cape. Hayes emerges with a fresh cut and hops on his scooter.

Jessica Alba has sported blonde hair before

Jessica Alba sported a blonde updo for a photocall in Cannes. Alba dyed her hair blonde to play the role of Nancy in the Frank Miller, Quentin Tarantino, Robert Rodriguez hit film Sin City.

Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Alba has also experimented with a honey blonde color. The actress paired bright red lips with a blonde Ombre and loose waves on the red carpet of Spike TV’s 10th Annual Video Game Awards.

Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jessica Alba has proven that she can rock any hair color.