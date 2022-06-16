Jessica Alba lookalike daughter towers over her in adorable photo after graduating middle school

Jessica Alba stuns on the red carpet at a Vanity Fair Oscar party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Dennis Van Tine/starmaxinc.com

Proud mother Jessica Alba celebrates her eldest daughter moving on to high school.

The 41-year-old actress recently relaxed in a bikini on a family vacation with her husband Cash Warren and their three children.

Alba spends most of her time away from Hollywood roles that rocketed her to stardom. She co-founded The Honest Company, a wildly successful consumer goods company.

Jessica Alba’s look-a-like daughter towers over her in new photos

Jessica Alba is a proud mom once again after her eldest daughter, Honor Marie, graduates from middle school.

The entrepreneur shared photos in an Instagram post with the following caption:

“another one 🥹 so proud of my honorcita – major congrats on this huge milestone 🎉👏🏽🥳 off to high school, baby girl! 💗.”

The 14-year-old towers over her mother while posing next to her father, with whom she also shares a striking resemblance.

In the second photo, Alba poses next to her three children wearing a pink blazer, matching pants, and a white t-shirt.

She completed the look with several necklaces and rocked a pair of stylish sunshades, as did her young son.

Earlier this week, the Honey star’s 10-year-old daughter, Haven, graduated from elementary school.

“I’m so proud of you my Sweet Haven! 🧡🧡 I can’t believe you are heading to middle school!!! 😮 literally how did this happen?” she wrote in the caption before praising her daughter for her growth.

“Over the last 6 years, you have grown into such a kind, considerate leader that always checks in on those around you. You are a natural shoulder for people to lean on, and give great advice – wise way beyond your years!”

You are naturally intuitive and intelligent, but I love how much pride you put into your work 📝 I’m excited for your next chapter- middle school, here you come 🫶🏽 it’s going to be awesome! Nothing is out of your reach as long as you always stay connected to your ♥️+🧐 but most importantly – have fun!!! 🧡🦁” Alba concluded.

Jessica Alba celebrates near two-decade relationship with Cash Warren

The Dark Angel actress celebrated her 14th wedding anniversary to Cash Warren last month.

The pair began dating 18 years ago after meeting while she was filming Fantastic Four.

Alba celebrated their long union with an Instagram photo capturing romantic moments the pair have shared.

“18 years of life 14 years of marriage -through thick and thin we’ve always found our way back to each other Can’t think of anyone else I would want to share this life with,” she wrote in the caption.

Alba was briefly engaged to actor Michael Weatherly when she was 20 years old, and he was 32. They split after three years of dating.