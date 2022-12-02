Jesse James’ pregnant wife, Bonnie Rotten, claims he cheated on her — he responds

Jesse James pictured at a book signing in New York City. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/GTCRFOTO

Jesse James’ fifth wife Bonnie Rotten put him blast for allegedly cheating.

The 53-year-old married the former adult star in June after the pair confirmed their relationship last year.

The reality TV star garnered mainstream attention when he dated and married Hollywood star Sandra Bullock in 2005.

In a series of Instagram Story posts, Rotten, who is pregnant, shared a sonogram of her baby in the first while accusing her husband of adultery.

“Jesse is busy trying to f**k other women while I’m pregnant,” she wrote over a now-deleted IG story seen by Page Six on Thursday, continuing in a second post.

“I’m so hurt by everything he has done to me. He didn’t give a f**k about anyone but himself he’s truly a disgusting human being.”

The 29-year-old said she was warned about his alleged infidelity, writing, “Everyone can laugh at me make fun of me whatever you say.”

“Nothing will make me feel worse than how I truly feel right now,” she added before concluding, “I should’ve known better you’re all right.”

Jesse James responds to Bonnie Rotten: ‘Where’s my Honky Privilege’

The founder of West Coast Choppers shared five headlines of his wife’s cheating accusation writing that his private life is interesting in a sarcastic tone.

He denied having an affair citing that there is “no smoking gun” or any other woman coming forward to confirm the accusation. The 53-year-old had fun in the clap back writing, “Where’s my ‘Honky Privilege'” before referencing Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

James insinuated he wouldn’t have been criticized if he was a cast member of the VH1 series.

Jesse James confessed to cheating on Sandra Bullock

James opened up about his marriage to Bullock and said he had no regrets about his affairs when married to the actress.

In 2017, he opened up about their union and confessed to cheating with a very dismissive tone in an interview with the Daily Mail.

“Yeah, I did cheat on my wife, yeah, I stood up and took accountability for it and apologized. And that’s end of story.”

He went on to say it is a part of life before hitting out at those who like to see people fall.

He has been married five times, first to Karla James from 1991 to 2002, to former adult star Janine Lindemulder from 2002 to 2004, to Sandra Bullock from 2005 to 2010, and to Alexis DeJoria from 2013 to 2022.

He married Bonnie in June after about a year of dating. It is unclear whether she is filing for divorce but wrote that she wants nothing to do with her husband in her Instagram Story.