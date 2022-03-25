5 things to know about Sandra Bullock

There are five things you should know about Sandra Bullock. Pic credit: ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Sandra Bullock rose to fame after starring in Speed alongside Keanu Reeves. She then proved her versatility as an actress, appearing in romantic comedies and dramas.

She also won an Academy Award for her performance in The Blind Side.

Despite being around for decades, there are still some things you may not know about the actress.

Sandra Bullock loves remodeling homes

Sandra Bullock told InStyle magazine that she loves remodeling and she finds joy in moving furniture around her houses.

Sandra said she gets this love for home renovations from her dad, “He’d buy old buildings, and he’d restore them himself from the ground up, and I tagged along. I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll learn how to do a drywall or install a toilet.’”

She was twice named the world’s highest-paid actress

In 2010, Sandra was named Forbes’ highest paid actress. From June 2009 to June 2010, she raked in an estimated $56 million.

In 2009, Sandra starred in the films The Proposal and The Blind Side.

In 2014, Sandra was again named Forbes’ highest-paid actress in Hollywood. In just one year, the actress raked in $51 million.

She starred in Gravity in 2013.

Sandra Bullock adopted a school

After Hurricane Katrina hit, Sandra made some philanthropic efforts.

She adopted Warren Easton Charter High School in New Orleans and has been supporting the school ever since.

She made financial donations to the school, in addition to paying for band uniforms and athletic equipment. She also helped to open a health clinic at the school and funded scholarships for seniors.

Sandra Bullock had a part to play in George Lopez’s success

George Lopez may not be where he is if it weren’t for Sandra.

George was a struggling comedian when Sandra was looking for someone to develop a sitcom around. She wouldn’t take no for an answer when pitching his sitcom.

Sandra was the executive producer of George Lopez from 2002 to 2007.

“From the time Sandy and I first laid eyes on each other, she has been nothing but a person of her word and embracing of me and my family,” George told People magazine in 2006.

She adopted two children

Sandra adopted two children in 2010 and 2015. Their names are Louis and Laila.

Sandra recently explained that she is taking a break from acting to spend more time with her kids.

She said, “I need to be in the place that makes me happiest. I take my job very seriously when I’m at work, and it’s [a 24/7 job]. And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family.”