Jesse James back on TV: Austin-based star brings Monster Garage back to Discovery

Monster Garage fans rejoice: The expert forger and blacksmith, Jesse James, is ready to break all the rules when it comes to custom builds.

The good news for fans is that he is back on the mother ship Discovery and coming to your TV very soon.

Jesse James is back…and he’s just getting started.

James was all over the tube for the longest time, and then he wasn’t. The reality star was famously married to Sandra Bullock for five years and had a season of Celebrity Apprentice with the POTUS under his belt.

But now, the Austinite entrepreneur is having a homecoming with Discovery, a network that invested a lot in past series built around the mechanically gifted man who claims to be a distant relative to Jesse James, the old western outlaw.

When is the new Monster Garage?

In 2020.

Fourteen years after the final Monster Machine was built, Jesse James is returning to Discovery Channel in a brand-new season of the series with the same name and produced by Original Productions.

The founder of West Coast Choppers is back with an upgraded garage, cutting-edge technology, and a renewed passion for creating some of the most mind-blowing vehicles to ever drive across television screens.

According to Discovery, Monster Garage will premiere later this year.

Who is Jesse James?

James is a high-level customizer who rose to fame after marrying one of that era’s hottest film stars, Sandra Bullock from 2005 to 2010.

He hosted Jesse James is a Dead Man for Spike TV and the earlier iteration of Monster Garage on the Discovery Channel.

James has appeared in a documentary film for Discovery and also appeared in the video game Tony Hawk’s Underground 2.

He also starred in Jesse James: Outlaw Garage, which ran a shortened single season in 2012 on the Discovery Channel before being canceled. His book, American Outlaw, was published in 2011.

Discovery notes:

In the years since Monster Garage ended, James has traveled the world, expanding his skill set along the way. His passion for pushing the boundaries in metal-working took him to Israel where he apprenticed with Uri Hofi, considered one of the world’s most accomplished blacksmiths. Now, James is back to continue his legacy and inspire a new generation of builders. With a focus on elevating mechanical and automotive vision in the shop, James is once again looking to accomplish the impossible and will be working with some of the most talented craftsmen and women in the country.

On a personal note, his first wife, Karla James, is the mother of his children, Chandler and Jesse Jr. His second wife was Janine Lindemulder, mother of their child Sunny.

James was also involved with ink artist Kat Von D, calling off their engagement after an on-again, off-again run.

James wed Alexis DeJoria — daughter of hair-care/Patron tequila magnate John Paul DeJoria — in 2013, making her his fourth wife.

The quotes from Jesse James and Discovery

In this morning’s press release, Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual, said:

“Jesse James is one of a kind – his builds are incredible; challenging on all fronts, but more than worth it in the end. He is bringing back Monster Garage to his Discovery home after 14 years with even more tricks up his sleeve. We are so looking forward to spotlighting his extraordinary talents on Motor Mondays.”

Jesse James said: “It’s crazy to think my relationship with Discovery Channel started exactly 20 years ago. After all this time I’m still excited to step into the Monster Garage…Excited to work hard and push the limits again. Showing people what you can do with teamwork, skills, and a refusal to quit.”

“Monster Garage is the ultimate heritage brand at OP,” said Jeff Hasler, President of Original Productions. “We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing this iconic series back to Discovery that celebrates creativity, engineering, mechanical abilities and sheer brilliance found in the garage.”

The production details for Monster Garage:

Filmed in Austin, Texas, Fans can check out new episodes each week by downloading the Discovery GO app. Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #MonsterGarage and follow Discovery on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.

The series is produced for the Discovery Channel by Fremantle’s Original Productions. Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett, Ernie Avila, and Sam Wasserman are executive producers.

For the Discovery Channel, Kyle Wheeler and Gretchen Morning are executive producers, and Ethan Galvin is a producer. Jesse James also serves as executive producer.