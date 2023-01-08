Jeremy Renner celebrates his 52nd birthday in the ICU following snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner celebrated his 52nd birthday at the hospital after suffering extensive injuries in a snow plow accident. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/StarMaxWorldwide

On Saturday, Jeremy Renner rang in his 52nd birthday from the ICU, where he is still recovering from injuries sustained in a snow plow accident. He acknowledged his birthday via social media by resharing a birthday wish he had received.

The day before his birthday, he also shared a photo of himself with his medical team in the ICU. In a caption, he thanked the “renowned medical ICU team” for being there for him on his recovery journey.

In the photo, he was sitting in his hospital bed with an oxygen mask over his face. He had a blanket covering his body, so only his shoulders and arms were visible.

Meanwhile, he was surrounded by medical staff, all of whom wore masks as they posed around his bed.

Several hours after sharing the photo with his medical staff and his message of thanks, he reshared a birthday tribute he had received. The BASE Chicago, a youth organization that provides academic support to student-athletes, posted a video to commemorate his birthday.

In the video, the students held up lettered signs to form Renner’s name as they sang him a birthday song.

Jeremy Renner reacted to birthday wishes from the ICU

In the caption, The BASE Chicago wrote, “Sending a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY to @jeremynrenner. Have a great day.” Renner has done volunteer work with the organization in the past, hence, the special birthday wish.

Though he’s still in the ICU, he expressed his gratitude in a comment on the post. In the comment, he expressed his love for the organization and stated, “You’ve made my spirits sing!!!!”

Even though he had to spend his birthday in the hospital, The Base Chicago lifted his spirit a bit with their sweet birthday tribute to him. Plus, he has a great team helping him out at the ICU.

Renner also acknowledged a birthday post on Twitter from a Mayer of Kingstown fan page. The page wrote, “Happy Birthday to our Mayor @jeremyrenner,” which Renner reposted with gratitude.

Renner seemed grateful for and touched by all those who wished him a happy birthday.

Renner is recovering after horrific snow plow accident

Renner has been in the ICU since New Year’s Day after being involved in a snow plow accident. The actor cleared snow at his home in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, on the morning of the 1st when the incident occurred.

The braking mechanisms on the Pistenbully snow plow he was using failed while he was outside of the machine. As it started rolling away, he attempted to jump back inside but got rolled over by the seven-ton machine instead.

A witness on the scene reportedly applied a tourniquet to Renner’s leg until emergency services arrived and airlifted him to the hospital. He underwent two surgeries and was reported to have suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.”

He was described as being in “critical but stable condition” in the days following the incident. By January 4, he could share a selfie showing his bruised and bloody face from the hospital bed to thank everyone for their kind words.

On January 5, he shared another update from the hospital, filming himself receiving some “spa” treatment from his mom and sister.

A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023

Despite his significant injuries, he seems to be on the road to recovery following the accident.