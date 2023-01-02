Jeremy Renner is ‘in critical but stable condition’ after a snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner pictured arriving at the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame held at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Jeremy Renner is “in critical but stable condition” in a hospital after a snow plow accident.

According to Deadline, the 51-year-old actor sustained injuries “after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” his rep said on Sunday, continuing, “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said the accident occurred near Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada.

The actor has had a home in the area for seven years and Today reports that local deputies responded to reports of a traumatic injury around 9:00 a.m. local time on New Year’s Day.

While the nature of his injury is unclear, the deputies worked with a local fire department to airlift Renner to a local hospital, the sheriff’s office said per the outlet.

“Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital,” the sheriff’s office said.

Washoe County experienced a major snowstorm on New Year’s Eve, and the storm knocked out power across the area, which left about 17,500 homes without power as of Sunday.

The Oscar-nominated actor shared his love of the outdoors on his Instagram account.

In December 2021, he shared a video of himself operating a snowplow.

“I have so much respect for Mother Earth , and Mother Nature … I expect to lose the fight but I’ll always give it my best shot #tahoelife life #snowthrower,” he wrote in the caption.

Renner is best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He first starred in the role of Thor in 2011 and The Avengers the following year.

Jeremy Renner has been hospitalized in "critical," but stable condition after a snow plowing accident. A rescue flight was needed to get him to the Reno-area hospital. NBC was also told that his family is at his side as he recovers. @kristendahlgren provides more details. pic.twitter.com/WCuIO9iSsV — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 2, 2023

The actor appeared in four more Marvel movies in the role and most recently played the character in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

Jeremy is currently starring in the Taylor Sheridan series Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+.

Jeremy Renner is set to star in Disney + series Rennervations: With Jeremy Renner

In his most recent Instagram post, Renner promoted his upcoming series on Disney Plus with a short teaser.

The series will follow the actor on a journey as he travels the world helping communities by “reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles,” according to a synopsis on IMDB.

It is reportedly set to be a four-part series; however, it is unclear how his injuries would affect the release.

Jeremy Renner teases the release of Mayor of Kingstown Season 2

Renner is the star of the crime thriller Mayor of Kingstown, which premiered in November 2021.

Last year in February, the series was renewed for a second season which is set to premiere on January 15, 2023.

About two weeks ago, Renner teased the upcoming Paramount + release with his 18.1 million Instagram followers.

In the series, the actor portrays Mike McLusky, who becomes ‘the mayor’ of Kingstown after the death of his older brother in the premiere episode.