Jennifer Lopez opens up about ‘deep love’ for Ben Affleck, future family plans

Jennifer Lopez opens up about her love for Ben Affleck after the Hollywood couple reignited their romance.

In April 2021, Lopez and Affleck were reported to be dating again after the singer split from Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez publicly confirmed their rekindled relationship that July and it appears their relationship is still going strong.

In the years after their breakup, they had remained friends following their split in January 2004

JLo opens up about life with Ben Affleck

Lopez sat down with Good Morning America to open up about a new initiative to help Latina entrepreneurs.

In the interview, the singer and actress was asked about her reignited romance with Affleck.

The 52-year old admits she is having the “best time of her life,” two months after announcing her second engagement to the Batman actor, adding:

“I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build my family with someone who I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be,” Jennifer said to GMA host John Quiñones, continuing:

“I love the idea of the future and what we can create, but I really want to savor the moment. I just want to stay real present in it as much as I can.”

On April 8, 2022, JLo announced the couple’s second engagement — twenty years after the first proposal.

Earlier this year, The Shades of Blue actress told People about her relationship with Ben a month before revealing the proposal,

“I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

She continued, “When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing, and we don’t take it for granted.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck do not have children together

After their failed romance, Lopez and Affleck married and had children. The pair have blended their two families, spending time getting to know each other’s children since getting back together.

Jennifer shares fraternal twins, Maximilian David, and Emme Maribel, with singer Marc Anthony, while Ben has three (two daughters and one son) with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The couple has been photographed with each other’s kids on several occasions over the last year.