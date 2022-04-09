Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engagement is official 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged (again)! Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

After months of speculation and discussion, it is official – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged.

Jennifer rocked a sparkling ring on her ring finger earlier this week, which caused fans to speculate that she was engaged again.

This marks the fourth marriage for Jennifer and the second marriage for Ben. J Lo had three previous marriages with actor Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd, and singer Marc Anthony, while Ben was married to Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again

Wedding bells are in the air for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as the two are celebrating a second engagement. This time, Ben Affleck selected a green engagement ring for his woman. Fans of Bennifer will remember he first proposed to her with a pink engagement ring.

J Lo announced on her Instagram that she had a major announcement to share and that members should join her website to hear the information. Fans can go to OnTheJlo.com to get the big announcement from the actress.

Lynda Lopez shared a picture on her Instagram story that featured the green ring.

Pic credit: @lyndalopez08/Instagram

The Marry Me actress told People about her relationship in February, “I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

She continued, “When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing, and we don’t take it for granted.”

Hopefully, the two will make it down the aisle this time.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s first relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met on the set of the critically-panned film Gigli in 2001.

Gigli (2003) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Watch this video on YouTube

In November 2002, after several months together, Ben proposed to J Lo with a stunning 6.1-carat pink diamond by famed jeweler Harry Winston.

Unfortunately, the two called off the wedding in 2003. ABC shared a joint statement from the lovers that said in part, “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date.

The engagement ended in 2004, and both married other people and had children.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck move on from their relationship

Ben and Jen wasted no time when they moved on from their engagement. Jennifer Lopez got married to singer Marc Anthony, and Ben Affleck found love with Jennifer Garner.

Watch a Married Jennifer Garner Flirt with an Engaged Ben Affleck in 2003

Watch this video on YouTube

Jennifer’s marriage to Marc Anthony began right after her split with Ben Affleck and lasted ten years, from 2004 until 2014. The Latin lovers had a set of twins, son Max and daughter Emme, age 14.

As for Affleck, he married actress Jennifer Garner, and the couple was dubbed Bennifer 2.0. They are the parents of Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited romance

Jennifer Lopez Never Imagined ‘Beautiful’ Reunion with Ben Affleck

Watch this video on YouTube

Ben and Jen got back together in early 2021, after nearly two decades apart.

They enjoyed Jennifer’s birthday on a yacht and made red carpet appearances. Last month, Ben supported Jennifer from the audience when she won her 2022 iHeartIcon award.

It looks like 2022 will be the year that Bennifer will finally marry.