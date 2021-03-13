Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split: Everything we know about the Madison LeCroy scandal

Jennifer Lopez and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement and ended their four-year relationship following rumors that Rodriguez had an affair with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

A source reportedly claimed that Lopez broke up with A-Rod because she was embarrassed by the rumors that Rodriguez and LeCroy had an affair.

“The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally broke up,” the source said. “There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it.”

LeCroy admitted that she communicated with an ex-MLB star

During the Southern Charm reunion special in January, cast member Craig Conover accused LeCroy of “flying around the country sleeping with men, married men. Ex-MLB players.”

LeCroy admitted to host Andy Cohen during the show’s reunion special in January that she FaceTimed with “a very famous, married ex-MLB player” while she was still in a relationship with Southern Charm co-star Austen Kroll.

Although LeCroy admitted that she communicated with a famous ex-MLB player, she angrily denied Conover’s accusation that she traveled to Miami to meet him. She dared him to name the person she allegedly went to meet in Miami and said she was ready to take a lie detector test.

Rodgriguez’s name was bleeped out when it was mentioned during the show, but host Cohen confirmed that the person was a famous ex-MLB player

Fans speculated on social media about the identity of the ex-MLB star

The reunion special that aired in January 2020 sparked wild speculation on social media. Some fans guessed that it was likely Alex Rodriguez after some noticed that the ex-MLB player had liked several photos that LeCroy shared on Instagram.

Danni Baird claimed LeCroy told him the famous baseball player was Rodriguez

In early February 2021, Southern Charm cast member Danni Baird claimed on the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast that months before the reunion special, LeCroy had told him that the famous ex-MLB player she had been communicating with was Alex Rodriguez.

Both Alex Rodriguez and LeCroy denied the hookup rumors

Following Baird’s revelation on the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast, LeCroy continued denying that she flew to Miami to meet Rodriguez.

A source close to Rodriguez also denied the allegations that former baseball player and LeCroy met.

“He [A-Rod] doesn’t know this woman… and he definitely didn’t hook up with her,” the source said, according to the New York Post.

Who is Madison LeCroy?

According to her bio page on Bravo TV, LeCroy was born in Greenville, South Carolina. She trained at the Carolina College of Hair Design before starting her career as a hair and makeup artist in Charleston where she owns a salon.

Madison LeCroy shares a son, eight-year-old Hudson, with her ex-husband Josh Hughes.

She dated Austen Kroll, but they split in December 2020. She also briefly dated Jay Cutler in January 2021.

Southern Charm co-star Shep Rose claimed that LeCroy signed an NDA after her alleged brief affair with Rodriguez.