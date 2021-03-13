Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break up following Madison LeCroy scandal

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have broken up. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly called off their engagement following the alleged scandal involving the Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

A source close to the couple confirmed that Lopez and Rodriguez have ended their engagement and that Rodriguez has since returned to Miami to prepare for the baseball season, according to Page Six.

“He’s now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she’s filming her movie in the Dominican Republic,” a source said.

The latest news comes after the pair traveled together to the Dominican Republic. In February, Lopez shared a photo on Instagram showing her and Rodriguez hugging and kissing.

Lopez traveled to the Dominican Republic to shoot her new romantic adventure film, Shotgun Wedding. She is starring in the film alongside Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, and D’Arcy Carden.

Duhamel joined the cast of the film after Armie Hammer’s recent exit.

Rodriguez shared a photo of himself back in Miami on Instagram

On Friday, Rodriguez took to his Instagram to share with his 3.9 million followers a photo of himself standing alone on a yacht, reportedly in Miami.

The photo shows him wearing a pair of blue shorts, a polo shirt, and dark glasses. He is looking at his phone.

His caption for the photo appeared to hint at the breakup.

“Don’t mind me, just taking a sail-fie,” he wrote. “What are your plans for the weekend?”

Jennifer Lopez’s last post to her Instagram was a video montage showing her laughing during TV appearances on various late-night talk shows, including David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Jay Leno.

She captioned the video with a message to her 146 million Instagram followers.

“Find a good reason to laugh today, Sending everyone love,” she wrote.

JLo and A-Rod breakup follows Madison LeCroy hookup rumors

Although neither JLo nor A-Rod has commented publicly about the split, it comes after the Rodriguez and Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy hookup rumors.

Page Six reports that a source said they decided to break up following the LeCroy hookup rumors.

LeCroy had admitted to host Andy Cohen during the Southern Charm reunion special aired earlier in the year that she was communicating on Instagram with “a very famous, married ex-MLB player” before she split from fellow cast member Austen Kroll in December.

LeCroy claimed that the mystery ex-MLB player reached out to her but she denied allegations that she traveled to Miami to meet him.

“He contacted me, and yes, we DMed, but other than that there was nothing … I’ve never seen him [or] touched him,” LeCroy said.

But Southern Charm co-star Danni Baird later claimed on the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast that LeCroy, 30, told him that the “very famous, married ex-MLB player” she had been communicating with was Rodriguez.

Lopez felt embarrassed by the LeCroy rumors

A source said that Lopez felt embarrassed by the rumors about Rodriguez and LeCroy.

“The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally broke up,” the source said. “There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it.”

However, the New York Post reported that a source close to the ex-MLB star denied the rumors that he and LeCroy hooked up.

“He doesn’t know this woman… and he definitely didn’t hook up with her,” the source said.

Rodriguez and Lopez got engaged in 2019

Lopez, 51, and 45-year-old Rodriguez, a former New York Yankees baseball player, were first romantically linked in 2017.

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March 2019 after Rodriguez proposed to her on a beach.

They have twice postponed their wedding since they got engaged in 2019, blaming the decision on the COVID-19.

Lopez shares 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha and Ella, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.