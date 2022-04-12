Jennifer Garner reacts to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez engagement news

Jennifer Garner at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Last week, big news arrived for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, as they announced their engagement following a rekindled romantic relationship.

Ahead of his relationship with JLo, Affleck was previously in a 13-year marriage to actress Jennifer Garner, who was with Affleck during his struggles with alcoholism.

Now that her ex-husband is set to marry the other Jennifer, it appears Garner is “completely favorable to it” and seems to be wishing the couple well on their journey.

Garner ‘completely favorable’ to idea of Ben and JLo’s marriage

When it comes to the recent announcement that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged, Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, has no ill will towards the couple.

According to a Hollywood Life exclusive source, Garner “acted completely favorable to it and even congratulated them” on their engagement.

“Jennifer and Ben have been broken up for a very long time, and there is no reason whatsoever that she would be upset about this. She is happy if he is sober and he is doing well, both of which he is and both of which are of utmost importance to JLo,” HL’s source shared.

Affleck and Garner worked together in 2001’s Pearl Harbor and 2003’s Daredevil movie and eventually started dating in 2004. The relationship led to them getting married a year later.

Their marriage lasted ten years before the couple announced they were getting a divorce in 2015. It was finalized in 2018.

They share three children: daughters Violet Anne Affleck, born in 2005, and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, born in 2009, and son Samuel Garner Affleck born in 2012. With that in mind, the two Jennifers will be involved in one another’s lives.

“The two women have respect for each other as mothers and as individuals. They are on speaking terms and have had numerous talks. They know that they are going to be a part of each other’s families for life through this marriage,” HL’s source said.

Affleck opened up about his marriage to Garner ending

This past December, Affleck was a guest on The Howard Stern Show and spoke about how he’d “probably still be drinking” if he was still married to Jennifer Garner.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the actor told Stern he felt “trapped” in his marriage and turned to alcohol as a solution to his problems, “which turned out not to be the solution.”

He’d go to rehab multiple times, including in 2001, 2017, and 2018. Affleck said he and Garner were trying to stay together for the sake of the kids but “grew apart.”

“We had a marriage that didn’t work, this happens, with somebody that I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn’t be married any longer. Ultimately, we tried. We tried; we tried because we had kids. Both of us felt like we don’t want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage,” he told Stern.

Ben and JLo want Garner, kids at the wedding

Based on comments from Hollywood Life’s source, Ben and JLo want to include one another’s children in their wedding when it takes place. In addition, they want Jennifer Garner to attend the event.

“She is a part of Ben’s family, and there is no reason why she wouldn’t be invited. Whether or not she will go is up to her. She has gotten rather close with J.Lo, and the two of them are on speaking terms for sure. They know that this is important to their children,” the source shared.

As of this report, a date for JLo and Affleck’s wedding date hasn’t been set, but another insider said “no expenses will be spared” when it comes to the ceremony.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez dated after meeting on the set of Gigli and eventually became engaged in 2002. However, they broke things off in 2004, and Affleck had moved on to Jennifer Garner. Now he’s back with JLo and engaged once again, at a much different time in both their lives.

The Hollywood Life insider went on to say not much has changed from what the couple wants as far as their ceremony from the previous time they were engaged, except that both have more people to add to the guest lists now that each has kids.