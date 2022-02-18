Here’s what Jennifer Garner thinks of a possible Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engagement

Jennifer Garner shares her opinion on a possible Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez engagement. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

It’s no secret that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together and in a good place.

Knowing Lopez’s relationship history, that could mean another engagement is on its way.

Affleck’s ex, Jennifer Garner, shares how she feels about a possible engagement between the two.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are open to getting engaged again

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in April 2021. Since then, the pair have been spotted out and about together.

A source tells Entertainment Tonight that Lopez and Affleck “are open to the possibility of getting engaged and married.”

The source adds, “Ben and Jen are so in love. Their loved ones would not be surprised if Ben pops the question. Of course, they will be considerate of their children when thinking about moving forward with their relationship. They both want things to be great between their kids, not just the two of them.

Lopez shares two children with her ex, Marc Anthony, and Affleck shares three children with Garner.

According to the source, things have been going well between their children, too.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Ben’s kids really like Jen, and her kids love Ben. He is incredible around them and makes them all laugh. He goes with the flow. Their kids like each other too, which they are both so grateful for and happy about, because they know that sometimes that can be tough,” the source says.

Their relationship feels like “a fairy tale between them and like they are meant to be,” the source continues. “She is so incredibly in love with him. Ben is so funny and confident. He is always telling Jen she can do anything. He is not scared or intimidated by her money or success.”

Indeed, things have been going so well that Lopez recently gushed about Affleck while promoting her new movie Marry Me.

Jennifer Garner approves of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship

Garner and Affleck were married from 2005 to 2018.

What does Garner have to say about the possibility of an engagement between Lopez and Affleck?

Garner “is in a good place with herself and with Ben,” the source said to ET. “She is happy for him. She is glad that Ben is healthy and thinks he is a really good dad.”

As for Lopez and Anthony, the insider revealed they “talk a lot. He is very understanding and loves her as a person. He is always supportive of her. They are just really great friends and co-parents. He wants her to be happy.”

Lopez and Affleck were previously engaged in 2002, after they met on the set of Gigli. They called off their initial engagement in 2004.