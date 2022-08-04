Jennifer Coolidge ‘slept with 200 people’ thanks to Stifler’s mom role in American Pie

Jennifer Coolidge says there were plenty of benefits to playing Stifler’s mom on American Pie. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Actor Jennifer Coolidge has admitted that her role as Stifler’s sexy mom in American Pie gave a direct boost to her love life as she estimates it led to her sleeping with 200 people.

The 60-year-old actor became a household name after she first starred in the 1999 comedy American Pie.

Her role as Stifler’s mom (Stifler played by Seann William Scott) had her character play a promiscuous older woman who attempted, sometimes successfully, to seduce her son’s classmates.

Coolidge went on to star in other comedies where she played similar roles, such as one alongside Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde.

After a lull in her career, Coolidge has since gone on to star as Tanya McQuoid in the highly successful The White Lotus and has even picked up an Emmy nomination.

However, Coolidge recently admitted in an interview with Variety that her role in the American Pie franchise brought her more than fame and a paycheck.

Jennifer Coolidge says she ‘got a lot of sexual action’ from American Pie

In a snippet of the interview posted to Twitter, Coolidge mater-of-factly said, “I got a lot of play at being a MILF, and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie.”

She further explained, “There were so many benefits to doing that movie. I mean… there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with.”

However, in the print interview with Variety, Coolidge admitted that by the 2010s, her career had stumbled, and she was struggling to get parts.

Jennifer Coolidge is delighted to be starring in The White Lotus

Thankfully, Jennifer Coolidge felt she was able to bounce back with comedy-drama The White Lotus and believes that she’s being taken seriously as an actor.

Speaking about the White Lotus job, the actor explained, “I have done one thing really right in my life.”

She continued, “I’ve picked great friends. If Mike [White, show creator] was never successful, and we just did White Lotus as a play in a little theater where everyone paid 10 bucks to see it, it would still be one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. Because it was a killer job that no one else thought I could do.”

The White Lotus follows the misadventures of staff and guests at a holiday resort. The first season was set in Hawaii, and now the second season is currently filming in Sicily.

Coolidge has also previously credited Ariana Grande with helping to resurrect her career. The actor contacted the singer after she did an impression of Coolidge on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, which eventually led to her having a cameo role in Grande’s video for Thank U, Next.

The White Lotus Season 2 is expected to premiere in October 2022.