Reese Witherspoon stuns in ‘vacation’ swimsuit

Reese Witherspoon stuns in a swimsuit as she celebrates the summer with a surfboard. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Reese Witherspoon celebrated the summer with a swimsuit showoff in a figure-hugging ensemble, just in time for the fourth of July weekend.

The 46-year-old mother of three took time from acting and parenting to do some promotion.

Reese wore a white and blue one-piece swimsuit that showed a bit of cleavage and matched her bright blue eyes. The surf was up for the Big Little Lies actress, who posed on top of a surfboard.

Reese got into summer mode with the bathing suit photos and shared the shots with her 28 million followers on Instagram.

Reese Witherspoon rocks a blue and white swimsuit on ‘vacation’

Although Reese’s photo was an advertisement, it proved to do the marketing trick as fans were impressed with her vacation body.

She sat on top of a surfboard with her shoulder-length blonde hair in loose curls. A set of black sunglasses was placed perfectly on the board next to the actress. She raised an arm near her head as she gave her best model pose. Reese rested her feet ankle-deep in the clear water and laughed with her famous smile lighting up the shot.

The Walk The Line actress wore a blue and white checkered swimsuit. The one-piece swimsuit was light blue and white on the bodice and turned to dark blue and white after the waist.

She wrote in the caption, “If “vacation” were a swimsuit 👙🍹🏄🏼‍♀️ @draperjames x @landsend #ad.”

Reese tagged her clothing line, Draper James, in the gorgeous photos. Reese created Draper James in 2015, and the name is a nod to her grandparents, Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe celebrate son’s graduation

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe were the “It” couple of the early 2000s after they took their romance in Cruel Intentions off camera. Although their relationship did not last, their marriage brought them two beautiful children, Ava and Deacon.

Earlier this month, Deacon celebrated his high school graduation with a backyard ceremony.

His parents, Reese and Ryan, took part in the mock ceremony, with dad Ryan handing Deacon a diploma.

She wrote in the caption, “Congrats to you @deaconphillippe on Graduating High School! 💫So proud of the thoughtful, talented, kind & generous young man you have become. You light up our hearts and make us proud everyday. We 🧡you!”

Although the former lovers have moved on, they remain strong co-parents for the sake of their adult children.