Jason Momoa spotted vibing at a Billie Eilish concert

Jason Momoa was spotted dancing along at Billie Eilish’s most recent concert. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Jason Momoa, the man with the muscles, is now officially the man with the moves.

The Aquaman, 42, was seen at singer Billie Eilish’s most recent concert of her Happier Than Ever tour on Friday night.

A fan caught a sweet moment of Jason Momoa dancing to Billie Eilish

In a recent TikTok video uploaded by user Ben Finer, Momoa was first seen filming his daughters Nakoa-Wolf and Lola with his iPhone.

The video then showed the actor switching his focus to the crowd, as he turned around and continued grooving to the music surrounded by a stadium of fans.

“Jason Momoa stans Billie Eilish,” the TikTok user wrote on the video of Momoa showing off his moves.

User @notbfiner accompanied his “behind the scenes” video with a group of hashtags – #jasonmomoa, #billieeilish, #losangeles, #ImoniCarly, #BigComfy, #vibe, and #mood.

Momoa also shouted out Billie Eilish on his latest Instagram post

Along with the sweet video of Momoa dancing, the actor also posted on his personal social platform to commemorate his time at Eilish’s show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Momoa took to Instagram with a photo in front of Eilish’s tour banner, a video clip of the jumbotron at the concert, and another of his daughters jumping up and down before panning to the crowd behind him.

In his caption, Momoa also shouted out his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz, who “made it all come together” — even though she was not in attendance. Kravitz is the daughter of Lisa Bonet, who Momoa split with in early January after their marriage of five years.

“@billieeilish we love you. what an amazing night with my baby girl,” he wrote in his caption, “To our zozo @zoeisabellakravitz greatest sister in the world BIG mahalos for making it all come together we wish u were with us. i will forever remember this night i have so much love and gratitude happy papa bear aloha j.”

Fans comment on what a great dad Momoa is

On both the TikTok video and Momoa’s own Instagram post of the concert, fans have taken to the comment sections to recognize what a good dad he is to his daughters.

One TikTok user wrote, “What a great dad!!! So cool!!”

Pic credit: @notbfiner/TikTok

Another commented on the video, “Jason is such a good dad.”

Pic credit: @notbfiner/TikTok

“Best dad ever awwww,” one Instagram user commented on Momoa’s post.

Pic credit: @prideofgypsies/Instagram

Jason Momoa may have a huge fan base already, but it seems as if he just set the bar extra-high when it comes to his dad duties as well.