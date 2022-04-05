Jason Momoa speaks out about Kate Beckinsale dating rumors after revealing Lisa Bonet split

Jason Momoa at the Apple TV+’s See Premiere Screening. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Sometimes a public sighting of two celebrities at the same venue is all it takes to spark rumors that they’re dating. Add in a courteous gesture, which can further stoke the fires of relationship speculation.

That appears to have been the case with Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who was recently at the same afterparty with actress Kate Beckinsale. His act of chivalry had people contemplating whether they were now dating.

During a Los Angeles movie premiere, Momoa spoke about those rumors amid the revelation he split with his wife Lisa Bonet this past year.

Jason Momoa speaks on Kate Beckinsale dating rumors

On Monday night was the Los Angeles premiere of the newest Michael Bay action movie, Ambulance, starring Jake Gyllenhall, Eiza Gonzalez, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Momoa was on hand for the film’s premiere in support of his fellow actors, including his Aquaman co-star, Abdul-Mateen.

Rumors that he might now be dating Kate Beckinsale started during the Oscars. An Extra TV report indicated Momoa was spotted “getting cozy” with the actress during Jay-Z’s afterparty. However, Momoa recently explained it was nothing more than friendly conversation and chivalry when he loaned Beckinsale his coat.

“It was cray. Have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England doing Aquaman 2,” Momoa told Extra at the Ambulance premiere. “Everyone is like, ‘Are you dating?’ No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold.”

He further let it be known that he’s not dating Beckinsale right now, who was linked to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson several years ago.

“Absolutely not, not together. She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone,” he joked.

Momoa is known for playing heroes lately, whether in Apple TV+’s See or movies such as Dune and Aquaman. Fans are ready to see him in the sequel to the aquatic DC Comics film, but he’s also set to be in the Fast & Furious franchise and seems ready for a villainous role.

“We are doing Fast 10, it’s finally happened. It’s taken 10 movies for Vin to invite me, so thanks Vin for finally coming to your senses. I think I just begged to be in it. I just want to play the bad guy again,” Momoa said of his role.

Momoa addressed split with Lisa Bonet last month

This past January, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced that they were divorcing after 16 years as a couple. That changed weeks later as reports surfaced suggesting the duo had reunited and halted the divorce proceedings.

However, Momoa eventually cleared that up. Last month, he addressed the split in an Instagram post as he posed with his children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, at The Batman premiere. Momoa shares Lola and Nakoa-Wolf with Bonet.

However, Bonet was not with them for the event, explaining she didn’t want to take the spotlight away from one of the film’s main stars. The movie features Momoa’s stepdaughter, Zoe Kravitz, Bonet’s daughter, with her ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz.

In his Instagram caption from the premiere, Momoa brought up the split, asking everyone for “continued privacy.”

“We had a wonderful time in NYC. Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children it’s hard enough separating in the public eye. We appreciate the continued privacy through these times,” Momoa said in part of his Instagram caption.

Based on Momoa’s comments about Bonet and Beckinsale, he may be enjoying the single life for now or keeping his dating life extremely private from the public eye!