The reason Lisa Bonet didn’t attend The Batman premiere with Jason Momoa and the family will surprise you

Lisa Bonet didn’t attend The Batman premiere– but not for the reason you may think. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

This past week was the premiere of The Batman in New York City, with many stars making the trip to check out the newest comic book-based movie about the Caped Crusader.

Among those stars was 42-year-old actor Jason Momoa, spotted out and about with his two kids with Lisa Bonet in NYC. Also with them was Zoe Kravitz and her boyfriend, Channing Tatum, for a family dinner.

However, Momoa’s wife, actress Lisa Bonet, was noticeably missing from the family outing to support her daughter at The Batman premiere, leaving many people wondering why she didn’t attend.

Why wasn’t Lisa Bonet at The Batman premiere with Jason Momoa?

The Batman is the talk of the town in Hollywood, as it brings Matt Reeves’ psychological thriller based on the DC Comics character to the big screen. Actor Robert Pattinson, known for his work in blockbusters like Twilight, dons the role of Bruce Wayne, aka Batman.

The movie also features well-known Batman characters, including The Riddler (Paul Dano), Penguin (Colin Farrell), and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz). The latter played a big part in her stepdad Jason Momoa and boyfriend Channing Tatum going to the premiere to show their support.

Earlier this week, Momoa shared a series of photos hanging out with Kravitz’s beau as they were on an airport tarmac ahead of going to NYC for the premiere.

“CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. finally @thebatman premiere. I’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz,” Momoa said in his caption.

As mentioned, Momoa was spotted in NYC with his kids with Lisa Bonet, 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf, and 14-year-old daughter, Lola. Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum were part of their outing for dinner. While Momoa and his kids attended the movie premiere, Lisa didn’t, and for a very good reason.

According to Hollywood Life, a source said it was due to Bonet not wanting to create unnecessary headlines that might take away from her daughter’s spotlight moment.

“Lisa didn’t go to Batman for two reasons,” the source told Hollywood Life. “The main was that [Lisa] knew that, if she would have walked the carpet with Jason, the night would have turned into a ‘Jason and Lisa walk carpet together’ sort of situation, and neither one of them wanted that to happen. The event meant so much to Zoe and the last thing that [Lisa and Jason] wanted to do was to upstage her by walking a red carpet together.”

While Bonet was not at the premiere, that doesn’t take away from how proud she is of her daughter.

“They are so proud of her,” the insider said regarding Zoe’s mom and stepdad. “Lisa is more low-key and she always has been. She is fine with being a mom and wife at home right now. This was Zoe’s time to shine, and Lisa is more than okay with chilling at home and looking at the photos from her phone.”

Momoa also spoke about his wife’s absence at the event, when asked by Entertainment Tonight.

“Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies. We’re very excited to just be here … It’s still family, you know?” he told ET.

Per Hollywood Life’s insider, his “family” comment was referring to him still being a big part of Zoe’s life as her stepdad, and that his kids with Bonet are considered Zoe’s “brother and sister.”

Momoa and Bonet working things out after divorce announcement

Weeks ago, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet shocked some people by revealing they were getting a divorce after many years together. The couple started a relationship in 2005 and officially married in 2017. During their time together, Bonet gave birth to their two kids, Nakoa-Wolf and Lola.

While the divorce seemed to be happening, things changed as Jason Momoa bought a $75,000 RV and, based on details from HL’s source, parked it on his property with Lisa Bonet. Insider sources suggested Momoa and Bonet are trying to make things work. As of right now, the couple seems to be reconciling their marriage but slowly.

“Jason and Lisa are taking it one day at a time, but they are still intent on working it out,” the insider told Hollywood Life. “He moved his trailer onto their property and is using it as a ‘bro den’ to create his jewelry and such. It’s great for him to have space where he can get away and be alone. That is good for everyone.”

Based on the insiders’ accounts, Lisa Bonet’s absence had nothing to do with her not wanting to be around Jason Momoa for The Batman premiere but instead wanting to make sure her daughter got the spotlight and attention she deserves.