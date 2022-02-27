Jason Momoa ‘moved back in’ with Lisa Bonet, couple trying to make marriage work

Jason Momoa has been in a relationship with actress Lisa Bonet for 17 years. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are reportedly calling off their decision to divorce and are giving their marriage another chance.

As previously reported, the couple released a joint statement on Instagram making the announcement they are separating.

The now-deleted statement posted on Momoa’s Instagram account implied the COVID-19 lockdowns were a factor as they said they “felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times.”

In addition, the statement also suggested the split was amicable, as noted with “ the love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.”

Jason Momoa has reportedly moved back in with Lisa Bonet

The Aquaman star is reportedly back to living with Bonet after the pair worked out their issues.

“Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago, and they are very much back together,” a source told Hollywood Life, continuing:

“They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.”

The couple has been married for five years and has been together for nearly two decades.

They share two children Lola, 14, and son, Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who are “obviously thrilled that their parents have given their marriage another shot,” the source said to the publication.

Lisa Bonet hinted at a split prior to the announcement

It appears the longtime couple was growing distant before they announced their decision to split.

Bonet used similar language to the now-deleted statement in a conversation published in Interview magazine published in December.

“The revolution is definitely here and we’re all feeling the squeeze. If you aren’t, you’re in total denial, and the more you resist, the more you will suffer,” said The Cosby Show star said to Marisa Tomei.

“Everything is crumbling out there,” Bonet continued. “The personal work is understanding where empire and those archetypes live within us. The revolution is on the inside, and learning to be new in this new world.”

When asked by Tomei what’s currently calling her, Bonet replied:

“Definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty.”

“We’ve eliminated all this extra noise, and now it’s time to grow our roots deeper into our own values,” she added.

Momoa has been “forever crushing” on his wife, according to an interview dating back to 2017.

The actor appeared on James Corden’s The Late Late Show, revealing he had a crush, Bonet, when she played Denise Huxtable in the popular 80’s sitcom, The Cosby Show.

According to the source, “Lisa is, and always has been, the only woman that Jason has ever loved.”